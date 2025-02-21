CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH KEVIN LANKINEN ON A 5-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION 

Image
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Kevin Lankinen on a 5-year contract extension with a $4.5M AAV.

“Kevin has done a great job for us in net this season,” said Allvin. “Right from the start of the year, he has shown a strong desire to compete and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win hockey games. A good leader and teammate, we wouldn’t be in the position we are in right now without his strong play.”

Lankinen, 29, has appeared in 34 games with Vancouver this year, holding a record of 19-8-7 with a 2.53 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage, and four shutouts. His 19 wins and four shutouts set career highs. In his Canucks debut, Lankinen also became the first goalie in NHL history to start a season 10-0-0 on the road.

The 6’2”, 190 lbs goaltender has appeared in 146 career NHL games over parts of five seasons split between the Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, and Vancouver Canucks, posting a record of 64-51-19, a 2.94 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage, along with seven shutouts.

A native of Helsinki, Finland, Lankinen has represented The Lions on multiple occasions, including the 2019 World Championships (Gold), and the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

Lankinen was originally signed by the Chicago Blackhawks to an entry-level contract as an undrafted free agent on May 21, 2018.

