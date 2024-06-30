Canucks Agree to Terms with Jett Woo on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

AGREED TO TERMS - PR - JW (1)
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenceman Jett Woo on a one-year, two-way contract.

Woo, 23, recently completed his fourth season with Vancouver’s AHL affiliate and third as an Abbotsford Canuck, accumulating 31 points (7-24-31) and 93 penalty minutes in 62 games. He led Abbotsford’s defence in goals and points and recorded career highs in assists (24), points (31), and tied his career high in goals (7).

In 200 career AHL games, split between the Abbotsford Canucks and Utica Comets, he has recorded 65 points (19-4665) and 242 penalty minutes. The 6’0”, 205lbs right shot defenceman has also appeared in eight career Calder Cup playoff games all with Abbotsford.

A product of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Woo has represented Canada on multiple international occasions, including earning a gold medal at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and a silver medal at the 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Woo was originally selected by Vancouver in the second round, 37th overall at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

