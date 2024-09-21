Canucks Agree to Terms with Goaltender Kevin Lankinen on a One-Year Contract

AGREED TO TERMS - PR - DF 2 (1)
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Kevin Lankinen on a one-year contract worth $875,000.

“Kevin is an experienced NHL player who will add to our depth in goal,” said Allvin. “He had a solid season last year in Nashville and has the size and skillset we like in a netminder. We look forward to getting him here to start working with our group.”

Lankinen, 29, appeared in 24 games with the Nashville Predators in 2023.24, posting a record of 11-6-0 with a 2.82 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage, along with one shutout.

The 6’2”, 190lbs goaltender has appeared in 112 career regular season games, split between Chicago and Nashville, holding a record of 45-43-12, a 3.07 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage, and three shutouts.

The Helsinki, FIN native has represented his country on multiple occasions, including leading Finland to a gold medal at the 2019 World Championship, going 7-1-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average, a .942 save percentage and two shutouts.

Lankinen was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chicago Blackhawks on May 21, 2018.

News Feed

Hard Work and Fun is the Perfect Combo for Max Sasson

'We have a hungry group’: Elias Pettersson is Ready to Build on Last Year’s Accomplishments

‘There were years where I had over 1200 practices’: Yogi Švejkovský Speaks about His Journey to Assistant Coach on the Vancouver Canucks

Canucks' Veteran Core Raise the Bar, Setting Higher Expectations this Season

Canucks to Recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation  

Things to Know For Canucks Training Camp

Jim Rutherford, Patrik Allvin and Rick Tocchet Speak Ahead of Canucks Training Camp

Building Blue: Riley Patterson Unlocked a New Level to His Game Through Journalling and Living in the Moment

Canucks Show Resiliency at Young Stars Classic

Canucks to Celebrate Alex Edler

Defenceman Elias Pettersson Feeling Good About His Start to Pre-season Campaign

Josh Bloom Focused on Growth and Gaining Confidence at Young Stars Classic

Young Stars Classic Trilogy with Ty Young

Choosing Your Hard: Harry Mahesh’s Coaching Journey to the Abbotsford Canucks

Canucks Expand Partnership with BCLC and PlayNow Sports

Building Blue: OHL’s Leading Goal-Scorer Anthony Romani Speaks on Busy Summer and Excitement for Next Year

Canucks Swing for Success at 40th Annual Jake Milford Charity Golf Tournament

Canucks Hire New Rinkside Reporter