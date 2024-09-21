Canucks Agree to Terms with Goaltender Kevin Lankinen on a One-Year Contract

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Kevin Lankinen on a one-year contract worth $875,000.

“Kevin is an experienced NHL player who will add to our depth in goal,” said Allvin. “He had a solid season last year in Nashville and has the size and skillset we like in a netminder. We look forward to getting him here to start working with our group.”

Lankinen, 29, appeared in 24 games with the Nashville Predators in 2023.24, posting a record of 11-6-0 with a 2.82 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage, along with one shutout.

The 6’2”, 190lbs goaltender has appeared in 112 career regular season games, split between Chicago and Nashville, holding a record of 45-43-12, a 3.07 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage, and three shutouts.

The Helsinki, FIN native has represented his country on multiple occasions, including leading Finland to a gold medal at the 2019 World Championship, going 7-1-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average, a .942 save percentage and two shutouts.

Lankinen was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chicago Blackhawks on May 21, 2018.