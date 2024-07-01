Canucks Agree to Terms with Goaltender Jiří Patera on a Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

AGREED TO TERMS - jp
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Jiří Patera on a two-year, two-way contract.

Patera, 25, appeared in six games with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023.24, posting a record of 1-3-1 with a 3.98 goals against average and an .893 save percentage. Patera played 25 games with the Henderson Silver Knights (AHL) last season, going 11-10-4 with a 2.99 goals against average and a .903 save percentage.  

The 6’3”, 212lbs goaltender has played eight career regular season NHL games with Vegas, holding a record of 3-3-1 with a 3.57 goals against average and a .902 save percentage. In 85 career AHL games, all with Henderson, he holds a record of 37-40-6 with a 2.92 goals against average, .907 save percentage, and one shutout.

The Praha, CZE native has represented Czechia on multiple occasions, including the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, winning gold, 2017 U18 World Championships, and 2019 World Junior Hockey Championships.

Patera was originally selected by Vegas Golden Knights in the sixth round, 161st overall, in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

News Feed

Canucks Agree to Terms with Forward Nate Smith on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Canucks Agree to Terms with Defenceman Derek Forbort on a One-Year Contract

Canucks Agree to Terms with Forward Danton Heinen on a Two-Year Contract

Canucks Agree to Terms with Forward Kiefer Sherwood on a Two-Year Contract

Canucks Agree to Terms with Forward Jake DeBrusk on a Seven-Year Contract

New Look Development Camp Focuses on Individual Education and Relationship Building

Canucks Agree to Terms with Jett Woo on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Scouting Director Todd Harvey Discusses The 5 New Prospects from the 2024 NHL Entry Draft 

Canucks Select Five Players at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin Speaks Ahead of NHL Draft and Free Agency

Tyler Myers on Staying in Vancouver on Three-Year Contract: ‘Always What I Wanted’

Quinn Hughes’ Historic Season Culminates with James Norris Memorial Trophy

Quinn Hughes Named 2023.24 James Norris Memorial Trophy Winner

Canucks Agree to Terms with Defenceman Tyler Myers on a Three-Year Contract

‘I’m a different player now’: Linus Karlsson Continues Taking Steps Towards NHL

Canucks Agree to Terms with Forward Dakota Joshua on a Four-Year Contract

Canucks Acquire 4th Round Pick in 2027 from Chicago

‘Guys Want to Win Together’: Teddy Blueger on Two-Year Deal with Canucks