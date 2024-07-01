Canucks Agree to Terms with Goaltender Jiří Patera on a Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Jiří Patera on a two-year, two-way contract.

Patera, 25, appeared in six games with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023.24, posting a record of 1-3-1 with a 3.98 goals against average and an .893 save percentage. Patera played 25 games with the Henderson Silver Knights (AHL) last season, going 11-10-4 with a 2.99 goals against average and a .903 save percentage.

The 6’3”, 212lbs goaltender has played eight career regular season NHL games with Vegas, holding a record of 3-3-1 with a 3.57 goals against average and a .902 save percentage. In 85 career AHL games, all with Henderson, he holds a record of 37-40-6 with a 2.92 goals against average, .907 save percentage, and one shutout.

The Praha, CZE native has represented Czechia on multiple occasions, including the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, winning gold, 2017 U18 World Championships, and 2019 World Junior Hockey Championships.

Patera was originally selected by Vegas Golden Knights in the sixth round, 161st overall, in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.