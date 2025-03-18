CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH GOALTENDER AKU KOSKENVUO ON TWO-YEAR, ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Aku Koskenvuo on a two-year, entry-level contract.

Koskenvuo, 22, recently concluded his third season with Harvard University, posting a record of 8-9-1 with a 2.81 goals-against average, a .902 save percentage, and one shutout in 20 games played. His eight wins set a new career high.

The 6’4”, 173lbs goaltender has appeared in 39 career NCAA games over three seasons with Harvard University, registering a record of 14-16-5, along with three shutouts.

A native of Espoo, Finland, Koskenvuo has represented his country on multiple occasions, including the 2021 U18 World Championships, where he was named one of Finland’s Top 3 Players, as well as the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships.

Koskenvuo was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round, 137th overall, at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.