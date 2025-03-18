CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH GOALTENDER AKU KOSKENVUO ON TWO-YEAR, ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

Image (8)
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Aku Koskenvuo on a two-year, entry-level contract.

Koskenvuo, 22, recently concluded his third season with Harvard University, posting a record of 8-9-1 with a 2.81 goals-against average, a .902 save percentage, and one shutout in 20 games played. His eight wins set a new career high.

The 6’4”, 173lbs goaltender has appeared in 39 career NCAA games over three seasons with Harvard University, registering a record of 14-16-5, along with three shutouts.

A native of Espoo, Finland, Koskenvuo has represented his country on multiple occasions, including the 2021 U18 World Championships, where he was named one of Finland’s Top 3 Players, as well as the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships.

Koskenvuo was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round, 137th overall, at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

News Feed

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Jets

Completing the Homestand with League-Leading Jets in Town on Tuesday Night

Sunday Evening Brings Playoff Positioning Battle with Utah in Town 

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Utah

Canucks Roll Over Blackhawks with Balanced Attack in 6-2 Victory

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Blackhawks

Kicking Off a Back-to-Back Weekend at Rogers Arena with Chicago in Town on Saturday Night 

‘New Year, New Höggy’: How Nils Höglander has Been One of the Canucks’ Most Effective Forwards in 2025

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH LINUS KARLSSON ON A ONE-YEAR, ONE-WAY CONTRACT

Garland Comes up Clutch in Shootout as Canucks Beat Flames 4-3

Ty Young Steps into Pro Career with Relentless Work Ethic and Resilient Mindset

Canucks Tackle Second Game of Back-to-Back with Pacific Division Battle in Calgary

Game Notes: Canucks at Flames

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Canadiens

All-Canadian Matchup Closes Out Homestand with Montreal in Town on Tuesday Night 

The Mental Game

CANUCKS HOST 35TH ANNUAL CANUCKS FOR KIDS FUND TELETHON LIVE ON MARCH 18, PRESENTED BY TD

CANUCKS FOR KIDS FUND 50/50 TO SUPPORT SEDIN FAMILY FOUNDATION ON MARCH 9TH