Canucks Agree to Terms with Forward Teddy Blueger on a Two-Year Contract

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Teddy Blueger on a two-year contract with a $1.8 AAV.

“Teddy was a key addition to our team last year and we are really excited to have him back for a couple more seasons,” said Allvin. “His versatility and experience really helped our group in both the regular season and playoffs. He is a strong leader and someone we will count on a lot more moving forward.”

Blueger, 29, appeared in 68 games for the Canucks this season, tallying 28 points (6-22-28), 31 penalty minutes and a +4 plus-minus rating. His 24 assists set a career-high, while his 28 points tied his career-high, previously set during the 2021.22 season.

The 6’0”, 185lbs forward has played 336 career regular season NHL games split between Vancouver, Vegas, and Pittsburgh, recording 126 points (41-85-126), 127 penalty minutes and a +26 plus-minus rating. He has also appeared in 37 post-season matchups, recording six points (2-4-6), and captured the Stanley Cup with Vegas during the 2022.23 season.

The Riga, LVA native has represented his native Latvia on multiple occasions, including the 2012 and 2013 World Junior Hockey Championships, as well as the 2017, 2018, and 2019 World Championships.

Blueger was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round, 52nd overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.