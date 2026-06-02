CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH FORWARD ILYA SAFONOV ON A ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

2526 - TRADE - 2 TEAM TEXT ONLY - CDC 5
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Ilya Safonov on a one-year, two-way contract for the 2026.27 season. 

“Ilya had a solid year in Russia and a strong playoff,” said Johnson. “We like his size and player profile, and he will be given every opportunity to compete for a spot at training camp.”  

Safonov, 25, appeared in 68 games with Ak Bars Kazan of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) this season, posting 33 points (16-17-33), 43 penalty minutes, and a +18 plus/minus rating. His 16 goals ranked sixth on Ak Bars, while his +18 plus/minus rating placed him fourth. He also skated in 20 postseason contests, registering nine points (2-7-9) and 12 penalty minutes, helping the team advance to the Gagarin Cup Final.  

The 6’4”, 205lbs forward has appeared in 331 career KHL games, all with Ak Bars Kazan, recording 128 points (65-63-128), 129 penalty minutes, and a +68 plus/minus rating. He has also skated in 79 career playoff games, scoring 26 points (10-16-26), 35 penalty minutes, and a +22 plus/minus rating.

Born in Moscow, RUS, Safonov has represented his country internationally on numerous occasions, including the 2017 Under-17 Hockey Challenge and the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championships.

Safonov was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the sixth round, 172nd overall, in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

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