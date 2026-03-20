CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH DEFENCEMAN VICTOR MANCINI ON A TWO-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenceman Victor Mancini on a two-year contract extension with a $1 million AAV.

“Victor has fit in nicely with our organization,” said Allvin. “He was a key part of our Calder Cup winning team last year in Abbotsford, and this season he has continued to develop his skill set with the help of our group. Depth on the backend is very important for our team moving forward and we are happy to have Victor be a part of the blue-line mix.”

Mancini, 23, has appeared in 18 games with Vancouver this season, posting five penalty minutes and averaging 13:50 of time on ice, along with playing 33 games for the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL), registering 12 points (4-8-12), 16 penalty minutes, and a +1 plus/minus rating.

The 6’3”, 229lbs defenceman has skated in 49 career NHL games, split between the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks, recording eight points (2-6-8) and 15 penalty minutes.

In 70 career AHL games, split between the Hartford Wolf Pack and Abbotsford Canucks, Mancini posted 28 points (8-20-28) and 34 penalty minutes. The Hancock, MI native has appeared in 34 career AHL postseason contests, registering 11 points (3-8-11), 14 penalty minutes, and capturing the Calder Cup with Abbotsford in 2024.25.

Mancini was originally selected by the New York Rangers in the fifth round, 159th overall, in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.