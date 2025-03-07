CANUCKS ACQUIRE THIRD-ROUND PICK FROM NEW YORK RANGERS IN EXCHANGE FOR CARSON SOUCY

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired a third-round draft pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft from the New York Rangers in exchange for defenceman Carson Soucy.

The third-round draft pick initially belonged to the San Jose Sharks before the Rangers acquired it earlier today from the Vegas Golden Knights alongside Brendan Brisson in exchange for Reilly Smith.

“Carson was a big part of our success last season, helping our group take a positive step forward in the right direction,” said Allvin. “He is a true professional both on and off the ice and we wish him nothing but the best in New York.”

The trade now provides Vancouver with a total of seven selections in the 2025 Draft across the following rounds: 1st, 2nd, 3rd (via NYR), 4th (via EDM), 5th, 6th, 7th.