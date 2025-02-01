Canucks Acquire Pettersson and O’Connor From Pittsburgh

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired defenceman Marcus Pettersson and forward Drew O'Connor from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Danton Heinen, defenceman Vincent Desharnais, the rights to forward Melvin Fernström and a conditional first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft (acquired from the New York Rangers).

“We wish both Danton and Vinny all the best in Pittsburgh and thank them for their contributions this season,” said Allvin. “We are really happy to add to the depth of our team with the acquisitions of Marcus and Drew. Marcus has good size, reach, and makes solid decisions with the puck while Drew is an intelligent player with versatility and a bigger frame.”

Pettersson, 28, has appeared in 47 games for Pittsburgh this season, recording 18 points (3-15-18) and 25 penalty minutes.

In 491 career games, split between Pittsburgh and Anaheim, Pettersson has accumulated 151 points (17-134-151), 294 penalty minutes, and a +77 plus/minus rating. The 6’5”, 174lbs forward has also appeared in 25 career playoff games, collecting four points (0-4-4) and 12 penalty minutes.

The Skelleftea, Sweden native has represented his country multiple times at the international level, including the World Championship (2019), World Junior Championship (2016), World Under-18 Junior Championship (2014) and the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge (2013) where he won a gold medal.

Pettersson was originally selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round, 38th overall, in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

O’Connor, 26, has played in 53 games for the Penguins this season, accumulating 16 points (6-10-16) and 16 penalty minutes.

In 210 career NHL games, all spent with Pittsburgh, O’Connor has registered 66 points (30-36-66) and 54 penalty minutes. the 6’4”, 209lbs defenceman has also appeared in two career playoff games.

In 73 career AHL games, all with Pittsburgh’s AHL affiliate Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, O’Connor has registered 73 points (27-46-73), 51 penalty minutes and a +9 plus/minus rating.

The Chatham, NJ native originally signed an entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins as an undrafted free agent.