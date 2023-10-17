Canucks Acquire Friedman and Glover from Pittsburgh in Exchange for Rathbone and Plasek

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club acquired defenceman Mark Friedman and forward Ty Glover from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Jack Rathbone and Karel Plasek.

“I would like to thank Jack for all the time he spent with our organization and always pushing hard when competing for a spot,” said Allvin. “It has been a tough couple of years for him and this will give him a fresh start. The two players coming back in this trade will add to our depth as we continue to look at ways to improve our organization.”

Friedman, 27, split the 2022.23 season between the Pittsburgh Penguins and their AHL affiliate the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, registering three points (1-2-3), 15 penalty minutes and a +2 plus/minus rating in 23 NHL games. At the AHL level, the right-shot defenceman produced six points (1-5-6) and 19 penalty minutes in 24 games.

In 65 career regular season NHL games split between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, the 5’11”, 185-pound defenceman has collected 12 points (4-8-12) and 49 penalty minutes. Friedman has also appeared in six career playoff games with the Penguins, tallying one point (1-0-1) and a +3 plus/minus rating.

The Toronto, Ontario native was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the third round, 86th overall, in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Glover, 23, collected 12 points (7-5-12) and 15 penalty minutes in 49 games played with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last season. Prior to his AHL career, the 6’3”, 200-pound forward spent two seasons in the NCAA with Western Michigan University, where he recorded 32 points (13-19-32) and 58 penalty minutes over 63 games.

The Salford, England native originally signed an entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins as an undrafted free agent.