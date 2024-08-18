Canucks Acquire Fourth-Round Pick from Edmonton in Exchange for Vasily Podkolzin

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired a fourth-round draft pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Vasily Podkolzin.

The fourth-round draft pick initially belonged to the Ottawa Senators before the Oilers acquired it alongside Roby Jarventie in exchange for Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson.

“We would like to thank Vasily for his time here with the Canucks,” said Allvin. “Podz put in a lot of work both on and off the ice and we wish him all the best in Edmonton.”

The trade now provides Vancouver with a total of seven selections in the 2025 Draft across the following rounds: 1st, 2nd, 4th, 4th (via EDM), 5th, 6th, 7th.

