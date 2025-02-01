Canucks Acquire Chytil, Mancini, and a Conditional First-Round Pick From New York Rangers

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired forward Filip Chytil, defenceman Victor Mancini, and a conditional first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward J.T. Miller, defenceman Erik Brännström and the rights to defenceman Jackson Dorrington.

“On behalf of the entire Canucks organization I want to thank J.T. for his time here in Vancouver,” said Allvin. “J.T. was a passionate impact player and good leader for our hockey team. Moving him was not an easy decision but we are pleased with our return from the Rangers. Both Filip and Victor are good additions for our club and we are excited to see what they bring to us on the ice.”

Chytil, 25, has played 41 games for New York this season, registering 20 points (11-9-20) and 14 penalty minutes.

In 378 career games, all spent with the Rangers, the 6’2”, 210lbs forward has recorded 164 points (75-89-164) and 94 penalty minutes. Chytil has also appeared in 36 career playoff matchups, collecting 13 points (8-5-13) and eight penalty minutes.

Internationally, Chytil has represented Czechia on several occasions, including the 2015 World Under-17 Challenge, the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament (where he won gold), the 2017 U18 World Championships, the 2018 World Junior Hockey Championships, and the 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2023 World Championships.

The Kromeriz, CZE native was originally selected by the Rangers in the first round, 21st overall, in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Mancini, 22, has appeared in 15 games for the Rangers this season, his first in the NHL, recording five points (1-4-5) and two penalty minutes. He has also suited up for 23 games with the Rangers’ AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, collecting 10 points (3-7-10) and 12 penalty minutes.

In 30 career AHL games, all with Hartford, the 6’2”, 229lbs defenceman has registered 13 points (3-10-13) and 16 penalty minutes. The Hancock, MI native previously spent parts of three seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, appearing in 110 games and collecting 23 points (4-19-23) and 44 penalty minutes.

Mancini was originally selected by New York in the fifth round, 159th overall, in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.