Canucks Acquire 4th Round Pick in 2027 from Chicago

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired a 4th round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Ilya Mikheyev, Sam Lafferty, and a 2nd round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft. Vancouver is retaining 15% of Mikheyev’s salary as a part of the transaction.

“I would like to thank both Sam and Ilya for their time in Vancouver and wish them both the best moving forward,” said Allvin. “In Mik’s case, we were really impressed with how hard he worked to come back from his knee surgery. That determination and drive is what makes him such a good player.”

Mikheyev was initially signed as an undrafted free agent by the Toronto Maple Leafs and played three seasons in Toronto before signing as a free agent with Vancouver on July 13, 2022. In 124 games across two seasons in Vancouver, Mikheyev accumulated 59 points (24-35-59), six penalty minutes, and a +4 plus/minus rating, while suiting up for 11 playoff games.

Lafferty was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. After parts of three seasons with the Penguins, he was traded to Chicago, where he spent parts of two seasons, before being moved to Toronto ahead of the 2023 Trade Deadline. Vancouver then acquired Lafferty from Toronto on October 8, 2023. In 79 games with Vancouver, Lafferty recorded 24 points (13-11-24), 32 penalty minutes, and a +4 plus/minus rating, and played in 11 playoff matchups.

Vancouver continues to hold seven selections in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft.