Building Blue: Sawyer Mynio is Building on an Impressive Year of Development

After a strong third season in the WHL with the Seattle Thunderbirds, Vancouver Canucks draft pick Sawyer Mynio spent the summer doing what he loves most.

Playing hockey.

An increase in production this past WHL season and his continued focus on being a steady defender earned him a shot to play for Team Canada at the World Junior Summer Showcase.

“I've never been to any U17 or U18 events or something like that,” said Mynio. “I definitely made the right team this summer, being the World Juniors, which is probably the most important Canada event there. It's pretty special.”

As a player who has not represented Canada in the past, Mynio wanted to make an impact with the coaches and potential teammates at the World Junior Championships if he were to make the team and play for Canada in December.

“A lot of those guys knew each other from previous teams, it’s different for me. I’m meeting a lot of guys who I didn't know from the OHL and QMJHL. So, I really just had to go there and make a good first impression and I think I did that. I think it all went well.”

Obviously, making Team Canada for the WJC is an incredible honour for any Canadian but in Mynio’s case, it’s a testament to his work ethic and growth in his game in recent years.

“I've just had really good summers trying to simply do more than my opponents do,” said Mynio. “That's the biggest thing. If you can get a little bit faster than everyone out there, the game will kind of slow down for you.”

Now, Mynio has not made Team Canada just yet but the kid from Kamloops certainly gained confidence for his upcoming season from getting a chance to represent Canada at the summer showcase.