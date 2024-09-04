Building Blue: Sawyer Mynio is Building on an Impressive Year of Development

Mynio2
By Chris Faber

After a strong third season in the WHL with the Seattle Thunderbirds, Vancouver Canucks draft pick Sawyer Mynio spent the summer doing what he loves most.

Playing hockey.

An increase in production this past WHL season and his continued focus on being a steady defender earned him a shot to play for Team Canada at the World Junior Summer Showcase.

“I've never been to any U17 or U18 events or something like that,” said Mynio. “I definitely made the right team this summer, being the World Juniors, which is probably the most important Canada event there. It's pretty special.”

As a player who has not represented Canada in the past, Mynio wanted to make an impact with the coaches and potential teammates at the World Junior Championships if he were to make the team and play for Canada in December.

“A lot of those guys knew each other from previous teams, it’s different for me. I’m meeting a lot of guys who I didn't know from the OHL and QMJHL. So, I really just had to go there and make a good first impression and I think I did that. I think it all went well.”

Obviously, making Team Canada for the WJC is an incredible honour for any Canadian but in Mynio’s case, it’s a testament to his work ethic and growth in his game in recent years.

“I've just had really good summers trying to simply do more than my opponents do,” said Mynio. “That's the biggest thing. If you can get a little bit faster than everyone out there, the game will kind of slow down for you.”

Now, Mynio has not made Team Canada just yet but the kid from Kamloops certainly gained confidence for his upcoming season from getting a chance to represent Canada at the summer showcase.

Mynio attended his second Canucks’ development camp earlier in the summer and enjoyed the different feel to this year’s camp compared to the 2023 version.

“I think this year was a little bit more relaxed. They knew we hadn't been on the ice that much and they understood that. They didn't need to overskate us or anything like that, which is nice. They just have such a great staff with Mike Komisarek, Manny Malhotra, Mikael Samuelsson and the Sedins. Every coach on the ice brought something and it was just an awesome experience,” Mynio said.

Since being drafted by the Canucks in the third round at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Mynio has appreciated the help he is receiving from Canucks’ development coach Mike Komisarek.

Komisarek always stresses how important it is to have a relationship that is about more than just hockey with the developing prospects. There needs to be a strong level of comfort between the two sides to have a good player-coach relationship, and that is one of the things that Mynio has appreciated about working with the Canucks’ development coaches.

“I like how easy it is to reach out to anyone. I can text anyone on the player development side or training side, and they'll answer me right away,” said Mynio. “They're very professional, and if I need something, I get it. They're always just trying to help support me.”

Mynio has spent most of the summer working out in Abbotsford with some local pros and current Abbotsford Canucks players. After his Thunderbirds’ 2023-24 season, Mynio joined the Abbotsford Canucks to continue training and ultimately made his pro debut on April 11th in a 3-1 win over the Calgary Wranglers.

Spending time around the AHL at the conclusion of last season gave Mynio a look at what it takes to have success in the pro ranks. He was able to learn about habits and routines from the veterans and picked up a few tricks (and jokes) from long-time pro, Matt Irwin as well.

Now, Mynio is focused on taking yet another step in the WHL and becoming a dominant force on the blue line. Many viewed him as one of the most-improved players in the WHL last year and that presents an interesting storyline to follow along with this year as he looks to take another stride in his game.

The 19-year-old, left-shot defenceman saw his production skyrocket in the 2023-24 season. He more than tripled his goal output and went from 31 points in 2022-23 to 53 points last year.

Mynio learned a lot from his time in the AHL last year and is very aware of how important the off-ice portion of the summer is to set yourself up for long-term success.

“I’m just trying to finalize my body,” said Mynio about his offseason focus. “It's probably the biggest thing, just gaining weight, gaining muscle, just focusing on getting bigger and stronger throughout the year. That's the biggest thing going to pro. I feel like I'm up there with the pro guys on the ice and I need to keep improving off the ice but also getting stronger in the corners and in front of the net. That's really where my game has to go to take it to the next level and be ready for pro next year.”

Mynio will be at the Young Stars tournament in Penticton, where he will be looked at as one of the top defencemen in the tournament. His offensive game has evolved, and he is ready to show it off to those in attendance at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

We are looking forward to following the next year for Mynio and you will be hearing all about it here in our Building Blue articles!

