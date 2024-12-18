Building Blue: Multiskilled Ty Mueller is Developing His Consistency with Abbotsford Canucks

Being a rookie provides plenty of difficult challenges for a player but in the initial stages of being a pro, Ty Mueller is checking a lot of boxes with the Abbotsford Canucks.
Plays centre primarily but can also play the wing if needed? Check.
Trusted in his own zone? Check.
Ability to play multiple positions on the power play? Check.
One of the coach’s most trusted penalty killers? Check.
The 21-year-old has stepped into the Abbotsford Canucks’ lineup and improved ever since game one of the season. Mueller is one of four players who has played in every game for Abbotsford this season and his ability to play up and down the lineup as a rookie is impressing his head coach Manny Malhotra.
“This league is all about developing and evolving your game and Ty is one of those guys who has adapted well and done well with the minutes that he has been given,” said Malhotra. “He’s already grown a lot. He’s taking on more minutes, he does both special teams, and he has an ability to just fit in and plug his game in with any two wingers. I give him credit; he’s done a really good job with his ability to adapt to the pro game.”
Mueller has six points over his last four games and has seen different linemates in each of the past two weekends. His head coach says the reason why he can fit in with different linemates is due to his playstyle being so direct.