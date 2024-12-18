Building Blue: Multiskilled Ty Mueller is Developing His Consistency with Abbotsford Canucks

Malhotra called him a power forward and how Mueller understands that playing simple and using his speed will allow him to find success in a hurry at the AHL level.

The coach likes the way that Mueller plays into his team’s structure and system. Whether Mueller is playing on the top line or the fourth line, he finds a way to contribute and take advantage of the ice team he receives.

“That mentality of owning the minutes you have and making the most of it, he's done a good job in terms of knowing who he is and not trying to be something he's not based on where he slotted in the lineup,” said Malhotra.

Developing a two-way, 200-foot game has always been a focus for Mueller. It’s something he has worked on ever since hockey began to take over his life. He is a player who wants to be able to contribute up and down the lineup but also be someone the coach can trust on both special teams' units.

“I’m trying to just be useful in all situations, I think that's extremely valuable, so that's what I try and do,” said Mueller. “Manny says it earns trust when you can play on both sides of the puck and be defensively responsible but also create scoring chances and [help] your team out on both ends.”

The AHL is a developmental league, and Mueller is still just 21 years old, but the early success isn’t getting him away from his path of development that is to be coming for the next couple of years in Abbotsford.

“The biggest thing right now is just making sure I'm always in the right spots, and just improving some of the little skills,” said Mueller. “I think I can polish up a few things to take my game to even higher levels.”

With long-time NHL veteran Manny Malhotra behind the bench, the head coach knows what it takes to make it to the NHL, but more importantly, he knows how to stay in the show.

Malhotra is pleased with the start of Mueller’s rookie season, but he knows that there’s a lot of work to do for Mueller to achieve his goal of making it to the NHL and sticking there when he gets his shot.