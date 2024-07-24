Building Blue: Max Sasson Acclimated Quickly in Rookie AHL Season and is Ready to Build in Year Two

In his first full season as a pro, Max Sasson learned a lot of valuable lessons at the centre ice position with the Abbotsford Canucks and is looking to build on his accomplishments as he heads into year two.

The 23-year-old, left-shot centre brings a two-way versatility to his game that he feels helps create cleaner breakouts from the defensive zone and spring linemates on odd-man rushes through the neutral zone.

When Sasson looks back on the season that was, the first thing that comes to his mind is the sheer volume of hockey that he played and how that was so different than his time in the NCAA.

“I knew going into my first full pro year that it would be a lot more hockey. I mean, in college, we played 30 games. Here, with preseason, the Young Stars tournament, the season, and playoffs; I probably played 70-80 games. I knew it was going to challenge my body and I learned more about the challenges to the mental side of the game,” said Sasson.

Sasson focused on improving physically during the offseason in the summer of 2023. He was fresh off a small stint in the AHL following him signing out of the NCAA and wanted to get stronger before his first full season as a pro.

He quickly learned that though the physical side matters, the mental side is just as important when you are going through the trials and tribulations that come from a season as a pro.

“I learned how important it is to build bonds with your teammates and coaches to make every day an enjoyable experience at the rink. A lot of games look different than others. In some games, you get a bunch of chances, and your line doesn’t score and then in some games, you get two or three chances and score on all of them. You need to learn to stay even keel and know that the year will balance out if you keep working.”

Though the jump from the NCAA to the AHL is a tough one, Sasson immediately found some confidence in the new league. He gives credit to the puck-moving ability of some of the Abbotsford Canucks defenceman as he found that it was easier to work through the neutral zone when you are given tape-to-tape passes.

Finishing fifth in scoring on the Canucks was a notable accomplishment for Sasson as he completed his rookie season in the AHL with 18 goals and 24 assists for 42 points in 56 games.