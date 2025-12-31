Building Blue: Gabriel Chiarot Speaks on His Strong Start and a Blockbuster Trade to Kitchener

The young forward feels his game has grown in his third OHL season and gives credit to the added ice time, along with playing in all situations.

“It’s been a good season for me with Brampton, I’ve had a bigger role on the team, being an assistant captain, logging more minutes and playing in every situation. So, my role has changed from the past couple of years. It’s really helped me grow my game and just continue to develop all the good habits and add more in my game,” said Chiarot.

Chiarot credits his offseason training for the success in his game. He feels he has gotten bigger, stronger, and faster this season. On top of the physical improvements, he is feeling much more confident with the puck. He is also seeing success from his motto of always trying to be the hardest worker on the ice.

Playing an aggressive style is how Chiarot finds his game most successful, and he knows he needs to bring it on every shift to make the biggest impact in a game. He plans to keep that mentality as he moves through the ranks toward becoming a pro.

“It’s so much fun playing that way,” said Chiarot about his aggressive nature on the ice. “That’s what earned me an NHL contract. So that’s how I’m going to earn money, hopefully playing in the NHL one day.”

Chiarot has spent time with Canucks Development Coaches Mike Komisarek and Mikael Samuelsson this season, and has also had a check-in with Canucks Assistant General Manager Ryan Johnson when he was in town.

He is now looking forward to meshing into the Rangers lineup, who are one of the top teams in the OHL. Chiarot thrives on the penalty kill and is eager to help out his new club wherever they need him.

“Anywhere they need me to play, I’ll play there. The PK is something I can help out with. But most of my game has been five-on-five for the last couple of years. And you know, that’s where most of the game is played. So, hopefully I can bring that, plus any special teams help they may need,” said Chiarot.

The young forward continues to take significant steps in his development, and he is now on a powerhouse OHL team with championship aspirations. It’s going to be a fun story to follow, and he gets started on the next step of his OHL career tonight.