Building Blue: Build-A-Beast in the Weight Room with Defenceman Jackson Dorrington

The commitment to being an NCAA athlete does not stop when the school year ends.

In fact, the school year is continuing into the summer for Jackson Dorrington.

The sixth-round pick of the Vancouver Canucks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft is staying at Northeastern in the summer to get ahead of his studies before his junior year.

Dorrington is not alone, however. Almost all of his teammates stuck around campus for the summer and have been able to have access to ice and the weight room. It’s the extra time in the gym that helps give the 6’2”, 192-pound, left-shot defenceman his confidence on the ice.

“I want to be harder to play against and I want to be more of an A-hole on the ice. I want to bring more offence when I can, but nothing is changing. I want to keep enhancing my strengths,” Dorrington said.