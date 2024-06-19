Building Blue: Arshdeep Bains Gained Motivation from NHL Experience this Season

Bains accomplished some of the goals he set for himself this year and was happy and proud of how he developed his game in his second season as a pro.

“I thought it was a really good year,” said Bains. “I wanted to have a good AHL season when I was put there, but I also wanted to give myself a chance to play NHL. I was lucky enough to get that chance and I think I learned a lot when I was there.”

Bains is a player who keeps proving himself when he is given an opportunity, and he wants to keep being a player who continues to earn the chance to get those opportunities.

Last summer, Bains was brought in by Canucks Assistant General Manager Ryan Johnson to speak to the prospects at development camp. Bains had just wrapped up his rookie season as a pro and had attended the previous year’s development camp and then grew his game at the pro level.

He shared his story and became an example for the young players making the push from development camp into the pro game.

That led into this season, where the 23-year-old was looked upon as a leader on the ice. Bains is one of those players who doesn’t need to say a lot because what he says has weight to it and his actions usually speak louder than words. The 2023-24 AHL season gave him a chance to be in a leadership role with the Abbotsford Canucks and the added pressure helped him thrive in the AHL.

“The guys expect a lot from me on the ice,” said Bains about being more of a leader this past season. “I think there are a lot of things that I do that the guys respect. There are a lot of good players on our team, and just being able to be the guy that they look towards to help us win and be out there when it is an important time of the game was nice. We have a couple of those type of guys on our team and it’s one of the reasons we had such a good season.”