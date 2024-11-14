Building Blue: Aku Koskenvuo Discusses Harvard and Finding His Flow State as a Netminder

Coming into his third NCAA season, goaltending prospect Aku Koskenvuo was set to take a big step in his game and take on the workload that comes with being a starting goaltender.

Taking on a tough workload is nothing new for the 21-year-old, who is now settling in at Harvard.

Koskenvuo has enjoyed his time at arguably the most prestigious university in the world. When deciding on a major, he chose economics and has taken a liking to learning a bit of psychology on the side.

“During my 17-year-old season, when I started thinking about playing in the NCAA, we started looking for potential schools, and Harvard was one of them,” said Koskenvuo.

“Academics play an important part in my life. I believe it's important to combine both athletics and academics and once my family and I realized that Harvard also has a great hockey program, it seemed like a no-brainer for me.”

Born in Espoo, Finland, the netminder knew about Harvard from watching movies where the smart kids would talk about wanting to go to the crimson-covered university.

Following a freshman season where he got into just two games and a sophomore year where he got into 17, Koskenvuo is now in a role where he is going to be relied upon to be the workhouse starter if he continues to hold the confidence of the coaching staff.

“My hard work is paying off and I feel like it's just providing me with extra motivation and reason to keep on pushing because I’m showing myself that hard work pays off,” said Koskenvuo. “It's just been a rewarding feeling and pushes me even harder. I want to see where this all can go, and how far we can take this. But I realize while it's been rewarding, this is still only the beginning, and we are just getting started.”