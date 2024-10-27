Arshdeep Bains Scores First NHL Goal in Second Period Surge as Canucks Down Penguins 4-3

Head Coach Rick Tocchet was pleased to see all his lines generating offence and converting on looks and plays they’ve been working on in practice.

“I think there's some good plays out there, there's some good possession time. We're converting on some nice plays, the two-on-one was a big play for us. The conversion, the plays, some of the concepts we've talked about training camp, and especially last week, you can see guys trying to apply it out there, so that's nice to see,” Tocchet said.

Elias Petterson kicked off the scoring for the Canucks, saying they weren’t happy with their first period, but they continued to generate offence and knew their chances would eventually fall.

"We were trying to create from anywhere on the ice, and we had some looks to create or to score on five-on-five, but to get some goals off the rush. On Bainsy’s goal, Spronger made a great play skating from his own zone, the puck hit the pad and the net opened up for Bainsy,” Pettersson said.

Kevin Lankinen started for the fourth game in a row, stopping 21 of 24 shots he faced for his fourth win of the young season.

The Canucks celebrated Tyler Myers’ 1000th game; the blue liner received his silver stick with his wife, children, and teammates by his side – his children were gifted mini silver sticks to commemorate their dad’s achievement.

His teammates pre-recorded messages for him that played in the first period, Pettersson speaking highly of Myers’ character.

“Mysey’s an unbelievable teammate, he always has your back, and I’m so happy for him and his family,” Petterson said.