A ‘Never Satisfied’ Mindset and an Affection for Getting to the Net Fuel Filip Chytil’s Game

We are just in the beginning stages of Filip Chytil showing what he can do in a Vancouver Canucks jersey, but there have been flashes of skill that can help get fans excited about what the 25-year-old centre can bring to an NHL team.

Since joining the Canucks, Chytil has led the team in scoring chances, shot attempts, shots on net, and drawn penalties. His aggressive play with the puck has translated well to fit in with a new team, but Chytil believes there is a long way to go before he is entirely comfortable and can thrive to his fullest potential.

“It’s still new for me here, and I have to get used to it a little more. Even my teammates have to get used to me a bit because we have never played with each other. The only guy I knew was Filip Hronek because we played on the national team in the past. Otherwise, everybody here was new to me,” said Chytil.

“I’m getting used to it. I’m getting used to the system, trying to fit my game in, and feeling more comfortable with each day passing. I don’t think my game is where I want it to be, but I’m getting there.”

He knows his game is at its best when he moves his feet and aggressively attacks the net.

“That’s just my game, and I try to do that as much as I can,” said Chytil with a chuckle when asked about driving the net. “I’ve felt some flashes, but it’s still challenging for me because of the new team and how I’m trying to develop chemistry with new players here. I’m starting to feel it a bit more; I’m getting there slowly.”