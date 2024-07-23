A Call from Rick Tocchet Sealed the Deal for Daniel Sprong to Join the Canucks

On Saturday, Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced that the club had come to terms on a one-year, $975,000 contract with forward Daniel Sprong.

On Monday, Sprong met with the media to discuss his contract and why Vancouver makes the most sense for the 27-year-old.

“I just thought the biggest thing was for me to be in a situation where I could be happy and [it would] be a good opportunity for me,” said Sprong. “I talked to Vancouver, and spoke to coach Tocc, and we had a really good conversation on the phone. We've known each other since I got drafted by Pittsburgh, and I played under him when he was an assistant coach, and we had a really good talk. I felt really happy after that call and the decision was a no-brainer after that.”

Sprong has scored 85 goals and tallied 74 assists for 159 points in 344 NHL games. He scored a career-high 21 goals during the 2022-23 season when he was with the Seattle Kraken. This past year, Sprong scored 18 goals and added 25 assists for 43 points in 76 games with the Detroit Red Wings.

When asked about his potential role with the club, Sprong knows what his strengths are but is also aware that he has parts of his game that he needs to improve on to be trusted in the Canucks’ system.

“I’m a scoring winner. I know I have some things to work on, and we talked about that and how they're going to help me, and the opportunities are going to present [themselves]. I'm going to come into [training] camp, I have an idea where they see me, but at the end of the day, I'm going to have to play the right way and produce. And when I get the opportunity, I’ve got to take it,” Sprong said.