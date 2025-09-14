WPG@MTL: Game recap  | Prospect Showdown

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL

MONTREAL – Ivan Demidov buried a late equalizer for the Canadiens, but the Winnipeg Jets had the final say, scoring the go-ahead goal in the final minute to propel them to a 4-3 win at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Demidov and Oliver Kapanen each finished with a goal and two assists, while their linemate, Florian Xhekaj, supplied the Canadiens’ other tally.

Between the pipes, Jacob Fowler turned in a clean sheet in his roughly 30 minutes of play before Mikus Vecvanags replaced him for the balance of the contest.

Montreal outshot Winnipeg 41-25.

Lane Hutson brought a special guest –– the Calder Memorial Trophy –– to the Bell Centre for a pregame photo op with fans on Saturday.

And then he was joined by eight of his teammates –– Patrik Laine, Arber Xhekaj, Kirby Dach, Juraj Slafkovsky, Zachary Bolduc, Noah Dobson, Alex Newhook, Cole Caufield, and Kaiden Guhle –– to support the Habs hopefuls in their Prospect Showdown opener.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 07:19 0-[1] Xhekaj (Kapanen, Demidov)

Florian Xhekaj gives Montreal the lead

P2 10:52 0-[2] Kapanen (Demidov, Reinbacher) – PPG

Oliver Kapanen doubles Montreal's lead

P3 18:10 3-[3] Demidov (Kapanen)

Ivan Demidov nets a breakaway goal

Winnipeg goals

P2 14:49 [1]-2 Zhilkin (Barlow) – PPG

P2 15:05 [2]-2 Yoder (Cloutier, Salomonsson)

P3 14:09 [3]-2 Barlow (Newman, Cloutier)

P3 19:35 [4]-3 Zhilkin (Unassisted)

What’s next

The Canadiens’ prospects are back in action at the Bell Centre on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs’ hopefuls in their 2025 Prospect Showdown finale.

