WPG@MTL: Game recap  | Prospect Showdown

MONTREAL – Ivan Demidov buried a late equalizer for the Canadiens, but the Winnipeg Jets had the final say, scoring the go-ahead goal in the final minute to propel them to a 4-3 win at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Demidov and Oliver Kapanen each finished with a goal and two assists, while their linemate, Florian Xhekaj, supplied the Canadiens’ other tally.

Between the pipes, Jacob Fowler turned in a clean sheet in his roughly 30 minutes of play before Mikus Vecvanags replaced him for the balance of the contest.

Montreal outshot Winnipeg 41-25.

Lane Hutson brought a special guest –– the Calder Memorial Trophy –– to the Bell Centre for a pregame photo op with fans on Saturday.