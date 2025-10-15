Updates from practice – Oct. 15

Following practice, president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton addressed the media for the first time since receiving his contract extension and promotion from the Canadiens.

It’s clear there’s no place he’d rather be than Montreal.

“From the moment I got here, we added Kent [Hughes] and then Marty [St-Louis], and going through it—it just felt right, more and more,” said Gorton. “It’s more about the environment I feel like we’ve created, to be here and want to be here. The excitement of possibly winning here is just too great to pass up [...]. We have an owner who’s been great to all of us, and has been really supportive. It’s a perfect situation for me. It just all kind of aligns. Coming here for the first time, I didn’t really know what to expect. Obviously, you come here as a visiting team, and you know how great games are to watch here, and how historic this franchise is. To be part of it, to be lucky enough to be in the position I’m in, sometimes you have to pinch yourself from the opportunities you get, so that’s where I’m at.”

