Updates from practice – Oct. 15

MONTREAL – It was team photo day at the Bell Centre, so the Canadiens held a rare practice on home ice on Wednesday.

Forwards Jake Evans and Patrik Laine, as well as defenseman Kaiden Guhle, took a therapy day and did not skate.

In addition to the pair of goalies, nine players wore red, while eight players wore white, for a total of 19 participants.

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Anderson
45 Carrier
75 Dobes
76 Bolduc
53 Dobson
35 Montembeault
13 Caufield
48 Hutson
77 Dach
8 Matheson
 
93 Demidov
47 Struble
 
11 Gallagher
72 Xhekaj
91 Kapanen
 
15 Newhook
 
 
20 Slafkovsky
 
 
14 Suzuki
 
 
90 Veleno
 
 

Following practice, president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton addressed the media for the first time since receiving his contract extension and promotion from the Canadiens.

It’s clear there’s no place he’d rather be than Montreal.

“From the moment I got here, we added Kent [Hughes] and then Marty [St-Louis], and going through it—it just felt right, more and more,” said Gorton. “It’s more about the environment I feel like we’ve created, to be here and want to be here. The excitement of possibly winning here is just too great to pass up [...]. We have an owner who’s been great to all of us, and has been really supportive. It’s a perfect situation for me. It just all kind of aligns. Coming here for the first time, I didn’t really know what to expect. Obviously, you come here as a visiting team, and you know how great games are to watch here, and how historic this franchise is. To be part of it, to be lucky enough to be in the position I’m in, sometimes you have to pinch yourself from the opportunities you get, so that’s where I’m at.”

The Canadiens will look to stay perfect on home ice when they host the Nashville Predators on Thursday. It’s also Desk Calendar Night presented by Air Canada, so the first 15,000 fans through the doors will receive a planner. For tickets, click here.

