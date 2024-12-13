Updates from practice – Dec. 13

BROSSARD – The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex ahead of their departure for Winnipeg on Friday.
Here are the forward lines featured on the South Shore:
Montembeault, Savard opt for therapy day
Forwards
13 Caufield
14 Suzuki
20 Slafkovsky
92 Laine
77 Dach
15 Newhook
17 Anderson
28 Dvorak
11 Gallagher
51 Heineman
71 Evans
40 Armia
Justin Barron, Kaiden Guhle, Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj rotated pairings on defense.
Goaltender Samuel Montembeault and defenseman David Savard, who was absent for Thursday’s lineup against the Penguins, did not participate in today’s practice (therapy day).
The Canadiens open their season series with the Jets at Canada Life Centre on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for just after 7:00 p.m. ET.