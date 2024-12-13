Updates from practice – Dec. 13

Montembeault, Savard opt for therapy day

20241213_PracticeEN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex ahead of their departure for Winnipeg on Friday.

Here are the forward lines featured on the South Shore:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

92 Laine

77 Dach

15 Newhook

17 Anderson

28 Dvorak

11 Gallagher

51 Heineman

71 Evans

40 Armia

Justin Barron, Kaiden Guhle, Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj rotated pairings on defense.

Goaltender Samuel Montembeault and defenseman David Savard, who was absent for Thursday’s lineup against the Penguins, did not participate in today’s practice (therapy day).

The Canadiens open their season series with the Jets at Canada Life Centre on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for just after 7:00 p.m. ET.

Related Content

News Feed

PIT@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Dec. 12

PIT@MTL: What you need to know

Habs spread holiday cheer at Montreal hospitals

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Dec. 11

Catching up with… Aatos Koivu

ANA@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Dec. 9 

ANA@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Dec. 8

WSH@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec. 7

WSH@MTL: What you need to know

The NBA G League: A meaningful stepping stone for Montrealer Chris Boucher

Canadiens acquire Noel Hoefenmayer from the Edmonton Oilers

A Jake of all trades

NSH@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Dec. 5 