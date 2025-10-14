Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 14 

MONTREAL – Home, sweet home.
Ahead of their first regular season game in front of their own fans tonight, the Canadiens held an optional skate at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.
Seventeen players opted in to the session as of 10:30 a.m.
Final preparations for Tuesday’s game against Seattle
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Anderson
45 Carrier
75 Dobes
76 Bolduc
48 Hutson
35 Montembeault
13 Caufield
8 Matheson
77 Dach
47 Struble
93 Demidov
72 Xhekaj
71 Evans
91 Kapanen
15 Newhook
20 Slafkovsky
90 Veleno
For fans attending tonight’s home opener, please be in your seats by 6:50 p.m. to catch the opening ceremony. For tickets, click here.