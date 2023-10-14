Updates from morning skate - Oct. 14

MONTREAL - The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre on Saturday ahead of their home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Here's the list of players that hit the ice for the session:
Montreal takes home ice for the first time this season against Chicago on Saturday
MONTREAL - The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre on Saturday ahead of their home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Here's the list of players that hit the ice for the session:
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
Cole Caufield
Justin Barron
Jake Allen
Christian Dvorak (no contact)
Kaiden Guhle
Sam Montembeault
Jake Evans
Jordan Harris
Cayden Primeau
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
Johnathan Kovacevic
Brendan Gallagher
Arber Xhekaj
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
Tanner Pearson
Michael Pezzetta
Juraj Slafkovsky
Jesse Ylönen
Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed on Friday that Sam Montembeault will get the start in net.