CHI@MTL: What you need to know

CH Weekly: A guide to the home opener 

New artist series coming to Bell Centre this season

Unofficial Canadiens mascot METAL! announces retirement

For her

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 13

Mike Matheson awarded the Jean Béliveau Trophy

MTL@TOR: Game recap

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

2023-24 season preview: Trusting the process

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 10

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 9

Heineman, Norlinder loaned to Laval

Canadiens make pair of roster moves

MTL@OTT: Game recap

MTL@OTT: Projected lineup

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 7 

MTL@OTT: What you need to know

Updates from morning skate - Oct. 14

Montreal takes home ice for the first time this season against Chicago on Saturday

MONTREAL - The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre on Saturday ahead of their home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Here's the list of players that hit the ice for the session:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
Cole Caufield
Justin Barron
Jake Allen
Christian Dvorak (no contact)
Kaiden Guhle
Sam Montembeault
Jake Evans
Jordan Harris
Cayden Primeau
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
Johnathan Kovacevic
Brendan Gallagher
Arber Xhekaj
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
Tanner Pearson
Michael Pezzetta
Juraj Slafkovsky
Jesse Ylönen

Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed on Friday that Sam Montembeault will get the start in net.