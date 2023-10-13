News Feed

New artist series coming to Bell Centre this season

For her

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 13

Mike Matheson awarded the Jean Béliveau Trophy

MTL@TOR: Game recap

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

2023-24 season preview: Trusting the process

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 10

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 9

Heineman, Norlinder loaned to Laval

Canadiens make pair of roster moves

MTL@OTT: Game recap

MTL@OTT: Projected lineup

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 7 

MTL@OTT: What you need to know

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 6 

Updates from training camp - Oct. 6

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 5 

Unofficial Canadiens mascot METAL! announces retirement

Beloved blue mascot hangs up his skates and heads to the beach

METALretirement_Thumbnail
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Nearly one year after reappearing on the scene, unofficial Canadiens mascot METAL! announced his retirement from live hockey games on Friday.

The furry blue character shared the news via a video posted to his social accounts, in which he can be seen settling into retired life on a beach down south.

This is the first time METAL! retires on his own terms. The mascot’s original gig with the Canadiens throughout the 1980s and into the early '90s went on hiatus after a night of bad choices partying with the club following the 1993 Cup win. Those events saw METAL! fall asleep in an ice machine in the Forum basement and spend the next three decades in suspended animation. He re-emerged blue from his cryogenic sleep – except for his iconic orange moustache and mullet – during renovations in 2022.

As the team’s unofficial mascot for Reverse Retro games during the 2022-23 season, METAL! quickly became a beloved fixture at the Bell Centre, with fans selling out the arena for all eight of his home game appearances. He also became a symbol of good luck for the Habs; since notching a dramatic 4-3 overtime win against the Islanders in Reverse Retro uniforms on Feb. 11, 2023, the team has not lost a game while wearing blue jerseys to this day.

Off the ice, METAL! reconnected with the city at rock shows, wrestling events, amusement parks, and more, while at the arena he led a series of stunts during Canadiens games, from tattooing a fan live in-bowl, to performing an extended drum solo.

A source close to METAL! identifying himself simply as his roadie offered, “What? This is news to me. Let me look into this."

Wish METAL! a happy retirement or follow along for any future developments on social media via @CanadiensMeTaL.