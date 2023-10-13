Unofficial Canadiens mascot METAL! announces retirement

This is the first time METAL! retires on his own terms. The mascot’s original gig with the Canadiens throughout the 1980s and into the early '90s went on hiatus after a night of bad choices partying with the club following the 1993 Cup win. Those events saw METAL! fall asleep in an ice machine in the Forum basement and spend the next three decades in suspended animation. He re-emerged blue from his cryogenic sleep – except for his iconic orange moustache and mullet – during renovations in 2022.

As the team’s unofficial mascot for Reverse Retro games during the 2022-23 season, METAL! quickly became a beloved fixture at the Bell Centre, with fans selling out the arena for all eight of his home game appearances. He also became a symbol of good luck for the Habs; since notching a dramatic 4-3 overtime win against the Islanders in Reverse Retro uniforms on Feb. 11, 2023, the team has not lost a game while wearing blue jerseys to this day.

Off the ice, METAL! reconnected with the city at rock shows, wrestling events, amusement parks, and more, while at the arena he led a series of stunts during Canadiens games, from tattooing a fan live in-bowl, to performing an extended drum solo.

A source close to METAL! identifying himself simply as his roadie offered, “What? This is news to me. Let me look into this."

Wish METAL! a happy retirement or follow along for any future developments on social media via @CanadiensMeTaL.