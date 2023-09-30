TOR@MTL: What you need to know

2. With 68 players still in camp, Martin St-Louis will surely ice a different lineup than the one that faced Toronto on Friday night. We’ll have to wait until morning skate to see which players will be suiting up for the second game of the back-to-back against the Leafs.

3. Saturday’s contest is Montreal’s last one at home for the preseason. On Monday, the Canadiens will send a squad to Toronto to take on the Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, and close out their preseason with a matchup against the Senators in Ottawa the Saturday. In between, the team will be moving training camp to Mont Tremblant for a few days, with both on-ice sessions and teambuilding activities on the agenda.

4. Don’t forget: The new format for the 50/50 draw to benefit the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation debuted at the Bell Centre on Monday. A new “early bird” concept was launched for the preseason. So, for each game until the regular season home opener on October 14 – whether at home or on the road – a prize will be drawn. As well, your 50/50 ticket is eligible for all subsequent draws from the time of purchase until October 14. Buy your ticket quickly to get more chances to win a prize! Last point: the big jackpot won’t be divvied up for each preseason game; rather, the total will be pooled into a mega prize that will be drawn on October 14. For more information, for the list of prizes or to buy a ticket (18 years and up), visit en.5050.canadiens.com.

5. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here. Fans can also watch the game on RDS, TSN2, TSN4 or listen on the radio on 98,5 fm or TSN 690.