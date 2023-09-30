News Feed

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 30

TOR@MTL: Game recap

Optional morning skate – Sept. 29 

Training Camp | Group B practice - Sept. 29

TOR@MTL: What you need to know

Catching up with… Jared Davidson

Lines and D pairings at camp - Sept. 28

OTT@MTL: Game recap

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Sept. 27

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 27

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

NJD@MTL: Game recap

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Sept. 25  

The Foundation's 50/50 raffles return for the 2023-24 season 

CH Weekly: September 25 to October 1

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 25

NJD@MTL: What you need to know

Canadiens make first roster moves at camp

TOR@MTL: What you need to know

The Habs are looking to bounce back against the Maple Leafs in their final home game of the preseason

MONTREAL - The Canadiens play the second game of a back-to-back in their final home game of the preseason against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Habs couldn’t solve the Leafs in the first game of the back-to-back on Friday, dropping a 2-1 decision to their archrivals at the Bell Centre. Toronto lit the lamp twice in the second period, while Josh Anderson was the lone goal-scorer for Montreal when he beat Keith Petruzzelli with just over five minutes left in the game. Cayden Primeau turned aside 24 pucks in the loss.

TOR@MTL: Anderson hammers home Monahan's dish in 3rd

2. With 68 players still in camp, Martin St-Louis will surely ice a different lineup than the one that faced Toronto on Friday night. We’ll have to wait until morning skate to see which players will be suiting up for the second game of the back-to-back against the Leafs.

3. Saturday’s contest is Montreal’s last one at home for the preseason. On Monday, the Canadiens will send a squad to Toronto to take on the Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, and close out their preseason with a matchup against the Senators in Ottawa the Saturday. In between, the team will be moving training camp to Mont Tremblant for a few days, with both on-ice sessions and teambuilding activities on the agenda.

4. Don’t forget: The new format for the 50/50 draw to benefit the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation debuted at the Bell Centre on Monday. A new “early bird” concept was launched for the preseason. So, for each game until the regular season home opener on October 14 – whether at home or on the road – a prize will be drawn. As well, your 50/50 ticket is eligible for all subsequent draws from the time of purchase until October 14. Buy your ticket quickly to get more chances to win a prize! Last point: the big jackpot won’t be divvied up for each preseason game; rather, the total will be pooled into a mega prize that will be drawn on October 14. For more information, for the list of prizes or to buy a ticket (18 years and up), visit en.5050.canadiens.com.

5. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here. Fans can also watch the game on RDS, TSN2, TSN4 or listen on the radio on 98,5 fm or TSN 690.