MONTREAL – The Canadiens lost their second straight game against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, losing 3-1 to Toronto at the Bell Centre.

It was the second game of a back-to-back against Toronto, and Montreal’s final exhibition game at home.

Sam Montembeault played the first two periods of the contest, making 12 saves. Jakub Dobes was in the crease for the third, and turned aside 7 shots.

