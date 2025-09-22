The Foundation’s 50/50 raffles return for the 2025-26 season

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation is pleased to announce the return of its 50/50 raffles for the 2025-26 season.

Launched in 2015 during Canadiens home games, the Foundation’s 50/50 raffles raise essential funds to promote healthy and active lifestyles among thousands of children across Quebec every year. While half of the total jackpot at each game is awarded to the winner, the other half supports the Foundation’s flagship BLEU BLANC BOUGE program.

To kick off the new season, the Foundation introduced on Monday a special Season-Opening Mega Raffle that will run through the entire preseason schedule. Tickets are now available online at 5050.canadiens.com. Participants must be aged 18 years or older and physically located in the province of Quebec at the time of purchase.

Rather than awarding a cash prize during each preseason game, all ticket sales from the preseason—from both home and away games—will be combined into one cumulative jackpot. The Mega Raffle has a guaranteed minimum jackpot of $250,000, guaranteeing a cash prize of at least $125,000 for the winner. Once the minimum threshold is reached, the jackpot will continue to grow until the draw, which will take place at the end of the Canadiens’ home opener against the Seattle Kraken on October 14. The winning number will be announced shortly afterward on 5050.canadiens.com. Last year’s preseason cumulative jackpot reached $643,220.

In addition to the main jackpot draw, fans can also opt into the Bonus Raffle, available as an add-on with the purchase of regular 50/50 tickets. Each bonus ticket, available for $10, gives fans a chance to win an exclusive prize consisting of premium tickets to attend four Canadiens games at the Bell Centre during the 2025-26 season. The Bonus Raffle prize will be drawn at the same time as the main jackpot on October 14.

Once the regular season begins, a 50/50 raffle will take place at every Canadiens home game, with the jackpot awarded at the end of each matchup. Early bird prizes will also be drawn when the Canadiens hit the road. Raffle tickets purchased during each road trip will be eligible to win an early bird prize drawn at 4:00 p.m. on the day of the next home game. The winner of each early bird prize remains eligible to win the next respective cash jackpot, giving fans who buy raffle tickets in advance two chances to win. Autographed memorabilia, exclusive merchandise, game tickets, gift cards, as well as money-can’t-buy experiences will be featured as early bird prizing this season.

About the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation

The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation is a non-profit organization that encourages physical activity and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle among underprivileged youth aged 4 to 17 years old. Since its inception in 2000, the Foundation has invested over $54.4 million in the community. The Foundation fulfills its mandate in two ways: first, through a unique flagship project—the BLEU BLANC BOUGE program—which consists of building and activating community refrigerated and multisport rinks; secondly, by providing financial support to more than 1,000 charitable endeavors, working for the well-being of the most vulnerable children across the province of Quebec, whose projects and programs enable children to adopt healthy lifestyles by being more active. For more information, visit foundation.canadiens.com.