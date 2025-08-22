Suzuki, Asista Foundation raise record amount at Heroes Golf Tournament

ÎLE BIZARD –– Nick Suzuki and the Asista Foundation raised a record $124,815 at the Heroes Golf Tournament on Thursday at Golf Saint-Raphaël.
Now in its third year, the summer charity event continues to make an impact, with proceeds supporting the training of service dogs and raising awareness for mental health.
A new feature at this year’s tournament allowed every hole to tell a story. Each of the 18 holes was dedicated to one of Asista’s service dogs, with their names and stories showcased on the tee box. From pups still in training to veteran companions already making a difference, golfers discovered first-hand how these dogs are changing lives.
“It’s a special event to be part of. Seeing how much we’ve grown and how many lives we’ve touched makes me excited for what’s ahead,” Suzuki explained. “We’ve got a lot of projects and ideas in the works.”