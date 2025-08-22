Suzuki, Asista Foundation raise record amount at Heroes Golf Tournament

Canadiens captain and the Asista Foundation raise a record $124,815 in support of service dogs and mental health

album9
By Evan Milner
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

ÎLE BIZARD –– Nick Suzuki and the Asista Foundation raised a record $124,815 at the Heroes Golf Tournament on Thursday at Golf Saint-Raphaël.

Now in its third year, the summer charity event continues to make an impact, with proceeds supporting the training of service dogs and raising awareness for mental health.

A new feature at this year’s tournament allowed every hole to tell a story. Each of the 18 holes was dedicated to one of Asista’s service dogs, with their names and stories showcased on the tee box. From pups still in training to veteran companions already making a difference, golfers discovered first-hand how these dogs are changing lives.

“It’s a special event to be part of. Seeing how much we’ve grown and how many lives we’ve touched makes me excited for what’s ahead,” Suzuki explained. “We’ve got a lot of projects and ideas in the works.”

album9
album7
album8
Album4
album13
album3
album10
album5
Album2
album11
Album
Album6
album12
/

Suzuki, an ambassador of the Asista Foundation since 2022, was joined this time by his newest companion: Ruby, a two-year-old Golden Retriever he and his wife, Caitlin, adopted from the foundation in February.

Currently, Caitlin is in training for the mobile facility service dog program, which will enable the London, ON native to travel with Ruby to certain locations to assist with de-escalating crises and support those with mental health needs.

“Having Ruby with us has been incredible,” the Habs forward said. “She brings so much positive energy, and being part of her training journey has been an amazing experience for Caitlin and I.”

Since its creation, the foundation has diversified its impact by training service dogs for a variety of needs, including post-traumatic stress, autism, severe anxiety, and more. The dogs selected for the program come from shelters or rescues and receive specialized training according to the needs related to the person with whom they will be paired.

The Canadiens captain arrived as only the Canadiens captain could: touching down in a military helicopter with the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 438 Squadron –– a symbolic gesture of the RCAF’s commitment and support of the cause.

Suzuki was joined on the course by nine dogs in total and his newest teammate, Zachary Bolduc, as the duo lit up the links under perfect conditions on Montreal’s Île Bizard.

For more information about the Asista Foundation, to become a foster family, or to make a donation, click here.

Related Content

Nick Suzuki named ambassador for the Asista Foundation

News Feed

Slafkovsky named 2025 Slovak Player of the Year

Laine, Canadiens ready for the runway

What we learned in The Rebuild S2 debut

Canadiens reflect ahead of Season 2 premiere of Crave docuseries

From training camp to the playoffs: Season 2 of The Rebuild: Inside the Montreal Canadiens debuts on Crave on August 21

Habs pick their favorite artists at LASSO 2025

The 10th edition of the Classique KR takes place on Saturday

Four Habs prospects attending the World Junior Summer Showcase

Two-year contract for Jayden Struble

O(CH)EAGA

Canadiens unveil 2025-26 season schedule

One-year contract for Joe Veleno 

Goal standard

Two-year contract for goaltender Jakub Dobes

Recap: 2025 Canadiens Development Camp scrimmage

One-year contract for defenseman William Trudeau

How to watch Canadiens Development Camp Scrimmage

One-year contracts for Sean Farrell and Marc Del Gaizo