Suzuki, Asista Foundation raise record amount at Heroes Golf Tournament

Suzuki, an ambassador of the Asista Foundation since 2022, was joined this time by his newest companion: Ruby, a two-year-old Golden Retriever he and his wife, Caitlin, adopted from the foundation in February.

Currently, Caitlin is in training for the mobile facility service dog program, which will enable the London, ON native to travel with Ruby to certain locations to assist with de-escalating crises and support those with mental health needs.

“Having Ruby with us has been incredible,” the Habs forward said. “She brings so much positive energy, and being part of her training journey has been an amazing experience for Caitlin and I.”

Since its creation, the foundation has diversified its impact by training service dogs for a variety of needs, including post-traumatic stress, autism, severe anxiety, and more. The dogs selected for the program come from shelters or rescues and receive specialized training according to the needs related to the person with whom they will be paired.

The Canadiens captain arrived as only the Canadiens captain could: touching down in a military helicopter with the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 438 Squadron –– a symbolic gesture of the RCAF’s commitment and support of the cause.

Suzuki was joined on the course by nine dogs in total and his newest teammate, Zachary Bolduc, as the duo lit up the links under perfect conditions on Montreal’s Île Bizard.

For more information about the Asista Foundation, to become a foster family, or to make a donation, click here.