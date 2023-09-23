Sept. 23 | Lines and D pairings at camp

BROSSARD - A pair of intrasquad scrimmages are set to take place at the CN Sports Complex on Saturday.
Teams B and C hit the ice this morning. Here's a look at Team B's lineup:
Four squads took to the ice on Saturday in Brossard
Forwards
91 Monahan
77 Dach
97 Roy
55 Pezzetta
13 Stephens
24 Andersson
80 Bourque
74 Gignac
32 Legare
Defensemen
47 Struble
58 Savard
73 Galipeau
54 Harris
92 Beaudin
78 Laaouan
Goalies
30 Primeau
39 Vrbetic
Here's a look at the lines and D pairings for Team C:
Forwards
49 Harvey-Pinard
62 Beck
11 Gallagher
70 Pearson
86 Kidney
57 Farrell
89 Guindon/96 Xhekaj
53 Mysak
85 Parker-Jones
Defensemen
21 Guhle
26 Kovacevic
59 Norlinder
64 Reinbacher
93 Tourigny
Goalies
90 Spunar
95 Mann
This text will be updated once Teams A and D hit the ice this afternoon.