Changes to the Canadiens medical staff

Team B vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

Canadiens launch new Youppi! edition of in-game escape room for 2023-24

Team A vs. Team C: Scrimmage lines

Team C vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

Chris Wideman to miss extended time

Team A vs. Team B: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Christian Dvorak out until November 

Paul Byron announces retirement

A letter from Paul Byron 

72 players to participate in Canadiens Training Camp

Canadiens acquire Tanner Pearson and a 2025 3rd-round pick from Vancouver

OTT@MTL: Game recap 

OTT@MTL Prospects: What you need to know

CH Weekly: September 18 to 24

MTL@BOS Prospects: Game recap

MTL@BOS Prospects: What you need to know

MTL@BUF Prospects: Game recap

Sept. 23 | Lines and D pairings at camp

Four squads took to the ice on Saturday in Brossard

cms-training-camp-sean-monahan
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD - A pair of intrasquad scrimmages are set to take place at the CN Sports Complex on Saturday.

Teams B and C hit the ice this morning. Here's a look at Team B's lineup:

Team B: Lineup
Forwards

91 Monahan

77 Dach

97 Roy

55 Pezzetta

13 Stephens

24 Andersson

80 Bourque

74 Gignac

32 Legare

Defensemen

47 Struble

58 Savard

73 Galipeau

54 Harris

92 Beaudin

78 Laaouan

Goalies

30 Primeau

39 Vrbetic

Here's a look at the lines and D pairings for Team C:

Team C: Lineup
Forwards

49 Harvey-Pinard

62 Beck

11 Gallagher

70 Pearson

86 Kidney

57 Farrell

89 Guindon/96 Xhekaj

53 Mysak

85 Parker-Jones

Defensemen

21 Guhle

26 Kovacevic

59 Norlinder

64 Reinbacher

93 Tourigny

Goalies

90 Spunar

95 Mann

This text will be updated once Teams A and D hit the ice this afternoon.