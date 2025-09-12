Return on investment

Breaking down how the Canadiens spent their draft capital wisely at the NHL Draft

2025-DRAFT-RECAP-THUMB
By Evan Milner
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL –– The Canadiens landed the best player in the first round of the 2025 National Hockey League Draft –– and didn’t make a single pick to do it.

In a year defined by change –– namely, the historic debut of the decentralized draft outside the pandemic era –– the Habs embraced their own outside-the-box approach, opting to trade potential for certainty.

“When we were going into the Combine, we definitely didn’t think we were going to have picks 16 and 17,” the Canadiens’ vice president of hockey operations, Jeff Gorton, told canadiens.com in an exclusive post-draft interview.

“Maybe we would have one; maybe none. But I don't think any of us really thought we would have both.”

Gorton described the interview process at the Combine as ‘speed dating.’ Little did he know then, however, Montreal’s perfect match wouldn’t come from the interview room at all.

At 9:20 p.m. ET on June 27 –– in what had become the worst-kept secret of the night –– the Canadiens announced they had acquired defenseman Noah Dobson in exchange for both of their first-round picks, plus a little extra, in the 2025 NHL Draft.

By then, the announcement was more of a formality, as news of the blockbuster trade had already broken on social media. But as Kent Hughes explained, the delay inside Peacock Theater in Los Angeles wasn’t just for drama.

“[The trade] came down to the very last minutes,” the Habs general manager outlined. “I don’t know why it was circulating in the media before that, because it wasn’t the case.”

The holdup, Hughes clarified, stemmed from contractual negotiations. Fortunately for both him and the Canadiens, they reached an agreement with Dobson on an eight-year extension, locking down a bona fide top-pairing defenseman through 2033.

An alumnus of Bishop’s College School in Quebec’s Eastern Townships, Dobson brings an impressive resume back to La Belle Province. The 25-year-old has posted 50-180—230 totals in 388 NHL games with the New York Islanders since being selected 12th overall in 2018 and is just two seasons removed from recording a career-high 70-point campaign in 2023-24. In doing so, he became only the second defenseman in Islanders history to reach that mark –– and the first since Denis Potvin in 1983-84.

“When you have the chance to acquire a player like Noah Dobson, even if it means giving up two first-round picks, you have to do it,” said Montreal’s director of player personnel and amateur scouting, Martin Lapointe. “Nick [Bobrov] and I were absolutely aligned that [Hughes] should pull the trigger, and he did a great job making it happen.”

For Hughes, the deal was about more than acquiring a talented player –– it was about timing and opportunity.

“It’s not often that a 25-year-old player, with the experience Noah has and what he’s accomplished, becomes available at age 25. For us, it’s really important to have the chance to get someone who’s pretty young, and who we think we’ll be able to sign for the entirety of the prime of his career.”

Dobson, a Prince Edward Island native, has also represented Canada on multiple occasions, including at the IIHF U18 World Championship, World Juniors and Men’s World Championship.

Now he has the chance to do something just as special: represent the team he cheered for as a kid in a hockey market, he says, is the best in the world.

“The opportunity to be a Canadien is something you don’t take lightly,” Dobson said after the deal was finalized. “As a kid in Canada growing up, it’s a dream come true.”

For Habs fans, Friday night felt like a dream, too –– and by Saturday, the future got even brighter with nine new prospects entering the fold.

Inside the Canadiens' 2025 NHL Draft meetings

At the top of that list: Alexander Zharovsky.

The 6-foot-1 forward brings a potent mix of size and talent to the pipeline, having tallied 50 points in 45 games in the MHL (Russia’s top junior circuit) last season.

According to Elite Prospects’ NHL Draft Guide, the Russian winger brings “unadulterated skill that is impossible to teach. He’s manipulative, deceptive, and always dangerous with the puck on his stick in the offensive zone.”

To select him, the Habs made a jump, trading picks 41 and 49 to move up to 34, a decision that was a no-brainer for the Canadiens’ brass.

“On paper, he was a second-round pick. But on our list, he was a first-rounder. And the goal, like Nick [Bobrov] said, was to draft a top-six player, a top-six talent,” Lapointe explained. “For us, that was important. So, we didn’t have an issue paying for that.”

An extra layer to Zharovsky’s selection? The Canadiens got a scouting report from Ivan Demidov — his close friend and former teammate — before making the pick. And if the Klin native brings even a fraction of Demidov’s flair, Montreal fans are in for a treat.

As for those who love a short king, meet LJ Mooney. The 5-foot-7 forward turned heads at Canadiens Development Camp and will bring his dynamic game to the University of Minnesota in 2025-26.

“You’re looking to hit a home run in the fourth round,” Lapointe mentioned. “LJ Mooney is someone with a lot of character. He’s a competitor, who’s very dynamic one the ice. […] We’re not worried about his size, and that’s why we did it.”

Montreal has had success betting on undersized skill before, and they’ll hope their wager on Mooney pays off, too.

The Canadiens’ 2025 draft class also featured Western Hockey League standouts Hayden Paupanekis and Bryce Pickford, who set a modern league record for playoff goals by a defenseman. They added goalies Alexis Cournoyer and Arseni Radkov, both bound for college within the next two years, and rounded out the haul with blue-liners Carlos Handel, Andrew MacNiel, and Maxon Vig.

In years past, the draft was about restocking the cupboards –– filling out the shelves with reliable ingredients. However, this year, the Canadiens were after gourmet flavor. Once focused on quantity, this season was about quality.

“This year, we were more open to reaching for the players that we wanted,” Hughes said. “The other thing was to not be scared to make mistakes given we already have so many prospects. Instead, we targeted upside in the draft.”

And by their own measure, the Canadiens succeeded.

Looking back, Montreal didn’t win the draft, they just won because of it. That’s return on investment done right.

Related Content

Behind the scenes: 2025 NHL Draft

News Feed

Canadiens’ 2025 NHL Draft Documentary to premiere on Sept. 9

Canadiens announce 2025-26 theme nights

Canadiens announce 2025 Rookie Camp roster

The Montreal Canadiens mourn the passing of Ken Dryden

Canadiens acquire defenseman Gannon Laroque from the San Jose Sharks

Groupe CH selects Levy as hospitality partner at Bell Centre

Canadiens unveil new center-ice logo

NBA G League’s Long Island Nets return to Laval in 2026

Suzuki, Asista Foundation raise record amount at Heroes Golf Tournament

Slafkovsky named 2025 Slovak Player of the Year

Laine, Canadiens ready for the runway

What we learned in The Rebuild S2 debut

Canadiens reflect ahead of Season 2 premiere of Crave docuseries

From training camp to the playoffs: Season 2 of The Rebuild: Inside the Montreal Canadiens debuts on Crave on August 21

Habs pick their favorite artists at LASSO 2025

The 10th edition of the Classique KR takes place on Saturday

Four Habs prospects attending the World Junior Summer Showcase

Two-year contract for Jayden Struble