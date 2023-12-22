RBC and the Canadiens welcome new fans

MONTREAL – Welcoming newcomers to Quebec by introducing them to a sport and a team integral to the province’s culture represents a tremendous source of pride for RBC and the Canadiens.

RBC, in collaboration with the Canadiens, has launched the “Welcome New Fans” contest to show their support for newcomers adapting to life here and create a sense of community in Quebec.

To participate in the contest, click here. New fans have until Jan. 31, 2024, to register.

The winners will be invited to an exclusive experience, where they will be granted privileged access to the ice at the Bell Centre, opened especially for them and a loved one, and they will also receive an official, personalized Canadiens jersey.

Among its initiatives, RBC has created a specialized team for newcomers in Quebec to provide financial education, offer sound advice and introduce them to key community partners to help facilitate their transition to a new life in Quebec.

RBC and the Canadiens are proud to welcome newcomers to their growing family in Quebec. Welcome home!