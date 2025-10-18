Owen Beck recalled from Laval Rocket

The 21-year-old will make his regular season debut tonight

By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced Saturday morning that they recalled forward Owen Beck from the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

In addition, the Club announced at the same time that forwards Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine will not partake in tonight’s game. Both are sidelined with lower-body injuries and are listed as day-to-day. The team also shared that defenseman Kaiden Guhle will be absent for four to six weeks due to a lower-body injury.

Beck has collected two points (1G, 1A) in three games with the Canadiens’ affiliate this season.

