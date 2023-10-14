CHI@MTL: What you need to know

2. After not holding an on-ice session on Thursday, the Canadiens were back at practice on Friday at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard. Head coach Martin St-Louis featured the same line combinations as we saw in the Toronto game. He did not say if he was expecting any lineup changes for the Home Opener except that Sam Montembeault – who did not play against the Leafs – would get the start in goal. Christian Dvorak was on the ice again with his teammates but was still sporting a no-contact jersey.

3. There will be much fanfare for Saturday’s game, and it isn’t just because it’s Montreal’s first home contest of the campaign. At the other end of the rink, forward Connor Bedard will be making his Montreal debut. Bedard, the first-overall pick in 2023, has already suited up for two games in the big leagues and has already picked up his first point (Oct. 10 @ PIT) and goal (Oct. 11 @ BOS) in the NHL. The game will also mark the return of former Habs forward Corey Perry and assistant coach Luke Richardson, who is now Chicago’s bench boss. The Blackhawks are 1-1 so far on the season.

4. The Home Opener at the Bell Centre is always a special night, and this year’s is no exception. The festivities begin well before puck drop, with outdoor activities scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. in Canadiens Plaza. Monster Energy will be handling DJ duties and hooking fans up with free haircuts. Be sure to also check out all the free games in the CIBC Pregame Zone.

Inside, the new Artist Series presented by Loto-Québec gets underway when MEKA will begin creating a Hawks-Habs painting in real-time in M2 Marché MTL Loto-Québec starting at 5:30 p.m. As well, TVA Sports – featuring Maxim Lapierre, Guillaume Latendresse and Elizabeth Rancourt – will be broadcasting their pregame and postgame show live from the area.

Speaking of Canadiens alumni, Francis Bouillon and David Desharnais will also be in the house. The pair of former Habs will be a few steps down the concourse at section 117 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for a meet-and-greet with fans.

Since it’s a Saturday game, FANatic Saturdays programming is also on the agenda: Monster Energy guest DJ Fafa Khan will be spinning tunes during warmups starting at around 6:20 p.m., as well as during intermissions.

Lastly, don’t forget to get to your seats by 6:45 p.m. for the special introductory pregame ceremony – you won’t want to miss it.

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on Citytv Sportsnet East, Sportsnet 360, or TVA Sports on television, or listen in on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm on the radio. For tickets to the game, click here.