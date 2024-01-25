NYI@MTL: What you need to know

2. Head coach Martin St-Louis will hold a morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight’s matchup. Any changes to the lineup may be known during his pregame press conference. Fans can tune in on the Canadiens’ accounts on YouTube, Facebook and X. On Wednesday, the Canadiens made a pair of roster moves by loaning Joshua Roy to the Laval Rocket and recalling Lucas Condotta from the team's AHL affiliate.

3. We’re going back in time to the 2000s for Throwback Night presented by Molson. The first 10,000 fans at the Bell Centre will receive a retro fanny pack, so make sure to arrive early! Fans can also vibe to music from the era, courtesy of in-house DJ Vinny, and should keep an eye on Youppi! who will be decked out in 2000s fashion. There will be many activities for everyone to enjoy before and during the game, so don’t miss out!

4. The Islanders dropped a 3-2 decision to the Vegas Golden Knights at UBS Arena on Tuesday. With a helper, Noah Dobson tied fellow teammate Mathew Barzal in points with 48. Bo Horvat (43) completes New York’s top-three scorers. Over their last 10 games, the Islanders have a record of 3-6-1. Canadiens legend and Hockey-Hall-of-Famer Patrick Roy was hired by Lou Lamoriello on Jan. 20 after New York's president of hockey operations and general manager relieved Lane Lambert of his coaching duties. So far, the 58-year-old has a win and a loss as an NHL bench boss.

5. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here. Watch the game on TSN2 and RDS, or listen in on TSN 690 or 98,5fm.