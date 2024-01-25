NYI@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – We're throwing it back to the 2000s at the Bell Centre where the Canadiens will host Patrick Roy and the Islanders on Thursday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
1. The Habs were met with disappointment following a 4-1 loss to the Senators on Hockey Talks Night at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. Ottawa held a 3-0 lead after 40 minutes of play, making it difficult for Montreal to make a comeback. Johnathan Kovacevic, who returned to the lineup for the first time since Jan. 15, scored the lone goal for the home side. Mathieu Joseph ultimately potted the Sens’ fourth goal in an empty net for the win. With a primary assist, Cole Caufield extended his point streak to seven games (5G, 4A). Jake Allen made 24 saves.