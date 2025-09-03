NBA G League’s Long Island Nets return to Laval in 2026

MONTREAL – On the heels of a successful partnership in 2024-25, the Long Island Nets, NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, will again partner with Groupe CH to host four home games at Place Bell in Laval during the upcoming 2025-26 season. The first pair of games will occur on Thursday, Jan. 8 and Friday, Jan. 9 against the Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks. Long Island will again play its games at Place Bell as “Les Nets” with special uniforms and branding to honor the local market.

Last season, the Long Island Nets played six games in Laval, welcoming nearly 40,000 fans across the series. The team set a new attendance record with 7,750 fans at its first game in the market and the average attendance per contest was among the best at any G League venue on the year, demonstrating the strong enthusiasm for professional basketball in the region. Additionally, the team introduced limited-edition “Les Nets” merchandise, which sold out the first game.

“We are thrilled to return to Laval this season and continue the momentum from last year,” said Morgan Taylor, Head of Business Operations for the Long Island Nets. “The passion and support we’ve seen from Canadian basketball fans has been incredible and it’s clear there’s a strong appetite for professional basketball in Quebec. Our partnership not only expands the G League’s presence in a new market, but also creates meaningful opportunities for players, coaches, and fans to connect through the game as basketball’s global appeal continues to grow.”

“We’re pleased to welcome ‘Les Nets’ to Laval for a second consecutive year and build on what was a great series of games last season,” said France Margaret Bélanger, President, Groupe CH Sports and Entertainment. “Our enthusiastic crowds, coupled with the talent and competition showcased at the NBA G League games we’ve hosted to date, have made for a memorable, festive atmosphere for everyone involved. We look forward to providing more opportunities for fans and families to come experience this high level of basketball in the months ahead.”

In addition to the January games against the Herd, “Les Nets” will also host the Noblesville Boom, the new G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, on Sunday, Feb. 8 and Tuesday, Feb. 10. The Feb. 8 game will tip off at 1 p.m.; all other weeknight games will start at 7 p.m.

Beyond the four home games played at Place Bell, the Long Island Nets will host various activations in the Laval community in early 2026 (more information will be announced at a later date). Last season, the team hosted a free youth basketball clinic, providing local children an opportunity to learn sports safety and basketball fundamentals directly from professional athletes and LI Nets basketball clinicians.

Tickets for all Nets games go on sale Friday, Oct. 17 on evenko.ca. Fans can register for presale information along with other updates on the games here. For more information about the Long Island Nets, visit longislandnets.com.

ABOUT THE LONG ISLAND NETS

The Long Island Nets are the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets. The team started NBA G League play during the 2016-17 season and presently plays its home games at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. The Nets have reached the postseason four times and won one Eastern Conference Championship, reaching the NBA G League Finals in 2019. For more information, please visit longislandnets.com and follow @longislandnets on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

ABOUT GROUPE CH

Groupe CH, Quebec's premier sports and entertainment organization, provides unique and memorable experiences for its fans and spectators. Groupe CH owns the Montreal Canadiens (NHL) and the Laval Rocket (AHL). Through evenko and L'Équipe Spectra, the organization’s cultural and entertainment division promotes and presents more than 1,600 shows, festivals and events each year. In addition to owning the Bell Centre and MTELUS in Montreal, the group acts as exclusive manager for several other venues of all sizes throughout the region such as Place Bell, the Beanfield Theatre, Le Studio TD, the Théâtre Manuvie and Le Club. The group produces seven major festivals, including Montréal en Lumière, Les Francos de Montréal, Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, Fuego Fuego, OSHEAGA, îLESONIQ and LASSO Montréal. A sense of community is part of Groupe CH's DNA. Through the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation and the evenko foundation, the organization is making a difference in the lives of thousands of young people in Quebec.