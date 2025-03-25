MTL@STL: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Montreal added yet another crucial point to its playoff push on Saturday, erasing a 4-1 deficit against Colorado before eventually losing in a shootout. With that, the Canadiens have now collected at least one point in each of their last six games as the Eastern Conference playoff race moves along. Entering Tuesday’s contest, the Habs are one point clear of the New York Rangers and New York Islanders for the final playoff spot with games in hand on each of them.

Few teams have been hotter than the Canadiens since the 4 Nations break, but the Blues are one of them. In fact, based on points percentage, St. Louis is the only team with a better line than Montreal over that span. Jim Montgomery’s club has rallied off six straight wins (the longest active streak the NHL) as they jockey for playoff positioning in the Western Conference. Like the Habs, the Blues hold on to the final wild card spot in the West with a three-point cushion over their closest challenger, the Vancouver Canucks.

Jake Evans, Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, Cole Caufield and Joel Armia scored for the Canadiens in a 5-2 win over St. Louis in the only other meeting between the two teams this season.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 26 vs. STL: 5-2 MTL

Mar. 25 @ STL:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Oilers fans, look away. Dylan Holloway is on fire for the Blues. The 23-year-old, who was brought to St. Louis after Edmonton did not match an offer sheet for the forward in the summer, has 11 points during his current seven-game point streak. Overall, Holloway ranks third on the team with 58 points (23G, 35A) in 72 appearances this season.

Speaking of first-round picks who are on fire, how about Juraj Slafkovsky? The 20-year-old has eight points in his last five outings, including a two-goal performance on Saturday in Montreal.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-BLUES

Here’s how the Canadiens and Blues match up by the numbers: