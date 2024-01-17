MTL@NJD: What you need to know

Habs dance with the Devils in Newark to start their road trip

WEBENMTL@NJD
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

NEWARK – The Canadiens stop in New Jersey to take on the Devils at Prudential Center on Wednesday for the opening night of a three-game road swing. 

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. Martin St-Louis' troops leave for New Jersey on a high, coming off a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. The Canadiens have now registered wins against three of the top seven teams in the National Hockey League – the Dallas Stars, New York Rangers and Avalanche – in the month of January. Juraj Slafkovksy, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Cole Caufield scored for the Habs, setting the stage for Joel Armia’s game-winning goal with 4:10 on the clock. Nick Suzuki earned his 36th and 37th points of the season in the win, and Jake Allen made 32 saves in his first start since Jan. 4. The bleu-blanc-rouge head into New Jersey looking to make it double digit road wins this year. As is stands, they own a 9-7-4 record away from home.

Recap: Avalanche at Canadiens 1.15.24

2. The depleted Devils are going through a nasty injury bug near the midway point of the season. On Monday in Boston, they were without the services of Jack Hughes, Dougie Hamilton, Nolan Foote, Timo Meier, Ondrej Palat and Jonas Siegenthaler in a 3-0 shutout loss to the Bruins. To add insult to injury, defenseman Brendan Smith left the game and did not return. Nonetheless, the undermanned Devils (22-16-3) have held their own, despite being on the outside looking in in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Hughes’ absence has made way for Jesper Bratt to climb atop the table on New Jersey’s points list with 46 (16 G, 30 A) in 41 games. Jack’s brother and first-year defenseman, Luke Hughes, is in the midst of an impressive rookie campaign with 23 points (7 G, 16 A) in 41 appearances. Speaking of the back end, that’s where the Devils have been most vulnerable this year. The duo of Vitek Vanecek and Nico Daws have combined to allow 3.49 goals per game, ranking them near the bottom of the League in that department.

3. The Canadiens will turn to Samuel Montembeault in the crease at Prudential Center, St-Louis confirmed on Tuesday. The 27-year-old netminder is slated to make his sixth start in the team’s last nine games, and with the increased workload has come results. Montembeault is 2-1-1 in 2024 with a .929 save percentage. The Becancour, QC native has made at least 30 saves in each of those four games, in which his save percentage has not dipped under .909. Montreal will need to rely on their shot stopper against a Devils squad that ranks 7th in the NHL in goals per game.

4. Speaking of goals per game, the Slafkovsky-Suzuki-Cuafield line has done their fair share of that of late. The Canadiens’ top line has combined for three goals and four assists in their last two games, all the while focusing on shutting down Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon’s lines, respectively. Caufield has goals in consectuive games for Montreal; Slafkovsky has eight points in his last 12 outings; and Suzuki has three points in his last two contests following a four-game pointless drought.

5. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or RDS, or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98.5 fm.

News Feed

Updates from practice - Jan. 16

Updates from practice - Jan. 16
A 14th BLEU BLANC BOUGE rink inaugurated in Saint-Jerome

A 14th BLEU BLANC BOUGE rink inaugurated in Saint-Jerome
COL@MTL: Game recap 

COL@MTL: Game recap 
CH Weekly: January 15 to 21

CH Weekly: January 15 to 21
Hughes talks Caufield, goalies and Laval Rocket in mid-season review

Hughes talks Caufield, goalies and Laval Rocket in mid-season review
A look at the Canadiens Pride Night logo

A look at the Canadiens Pride Night logo
Updates from optional morning skate - Jan. 15

Updates from optional morning skate - Jan. 15
How to watch Kent Hughes' mid-season review

How to watch Kent Hughes' mid-season review
COL@MTL: What you need to know

COL@MTL: What you need to know
Updates from practice – Jan. 14

Updates from practice – Jan. 14
EDM@MTL: Game recap

EDM@MTL: Game recap
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 13

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 13
EDM@MTL: What you need to know

EDM@MTL: What you need to know
Joshua Roy recalled from the Laval Rocket

Joshua Roy recalled from the Laval Rocket
A fresh start for pro women’s hockey in North America 

A fresh start for pro women’s hockey in North America 
Sean Monahan's hidden talent

Sean Monahan's hidden talent
Emil Heineman loaned to Laval Rocket

Emil Heineman loaned to Laval Rocket
SJS@MTL: Game recap

SJS@MTL: Game recap