MTL@CHI: What you need to know

CHICAGO – The Canadiens aim to play spoiler once more –– this time against the Chicago Blackhawks in their home opener at United Center on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Dach brothers meet as Canadiens close out road trip in Chicago
CHICAGO – The Canadiens aim to play spoiler once more –– this time against the Chicago Blackhawks in their home opener at United Center on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
WHEN
Saturday, October 11 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
United Center – Chicago, IL
TV & STREAMING
Sportsnet East, Citytv, TVA Sports
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
STATISTICS
TEAM COMPARISONS
Despite the small sample size, the Canadiens are already giving their fans plenty to be excited about. Montreal’s newcomers — Zachary Bolduc, Ivan Demidov, Oliver Kapanen, and Noah Dobson — all hit the scoresheet in Thursday’s 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings, marking the team’s first victory of the season. The Habs have undeniably played well enough to be a perfect 2-0-0, and they’ll look to keep that momentum rolling into United Center before returning home for a four-game homestand starting Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have opened their campaign on the wrong side of a pair of one-goal decisions. After dropping their season opener 3-2 to the defending Stanley Cup champions, Chicago fell 4-3 in overtime to the Boston Bruins on Thursday. Still, there have been encouraging signs for the rebuilding Hawks, who return home for the first time this season. Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar, and company will look to give their fans something to cheer about as they chase their first win of the year on Saturday.
SEASON SERIES
Oct 11 @ CHI:
Dec. 18 vs. CHI:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Kirby vs. Colton!
The Dach brothers are set to face off for just the second time in their NHL careers. In their fist meeting, it was the younger sibling, Colton, who took home bragging rights in his debut. Tonight, Kirby looks to even the score.
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-HAWKS
Here’s how the Canadiens and Blackhawks match up by the numbers:
Canadiens
📈
Blackhawks
1-1-0
RECORD
0-1-1
20%
POWER PLAY
0%
83.3%
PENALTY KILL
71.4%
3.50
GOALS FOR/GAME
2.50
3.00
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
3.50
Bolduc, Kapanen (2)
GOALS
Bedard, Burakovky, Crevier, Nazar, Teravainen (1)
Gallagher (3)
ASSISTS
Bertuzzi, Nazar (2)
Gallagher (3)
POINTS
Nazar (3)
Kapanen, Newhook, Xhekaj (+2)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Crevier (+2)
Guhle, Xhekaj (7)
HITS
Dach (10)
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.