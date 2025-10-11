MTL@CHI: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Despite the small sample size, the Canadiens are already giving their fans plenty to be excited about. Montreal’s newcomers — Zachary Bolduc, Ivan Demidov, Oliver Kapanen, and Noah Dobson — all hit the scoresheet in Thursday’s 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings, marking the team’s first victory of the season. The Habs have undeniably played well enough to be a perfect 2-0-0, and they’ll look to keep that momentum rolling into United Center before returning home for a four-game homestand starting Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have opened their campaign on the wrong side of a pair of one-goal decisions. After dropping their season opener 3-2 to the defending Stanley Cup champions, Chicago fell 4-3 in overtime to the Boston Bruins on Thursday. Still, there have been encouraging signs for the rebuilding Hawks, who return home for the first time this season. Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar, and company will look to give their fans something to cheer about as they chase their first win of the year on Saturday.

SEASON SERIES

Oct 11 @ CHI:

Dec. 18 vs. CHI:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Kirby vs. Colton!

The Dach brothers are set to face off for just the second time in their NHL careers. In their fist meeting, it was the younger sibling, Colton, who took home bragging rights in his debut. Tonight, Kirby looks to even the score.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-HAWKS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Blackhawks match up by the numbers: