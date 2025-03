CALGARY – The Canadiens were shutout by the Calgary Flames 1-0 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.

Shots were 26-24 in favor of the Habs in the defensive battle.

Jakub Dobes was solid in net for the Canadiens, making 23 saves in his 11th start of the season.

Roster

Michael Pezzetta entered the lineup in place of Patrik Laine, who is sidelined with the flu.