ANAHEIM – The Canadiens surrendered a 2-0 lead and lost 3-2 to the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday.

Joel Armia and Christian Dvorak scored for Montreal in Sunday's first period, but it wasn’t enough.

The Ducks tied the game with two goals of their own in the middle frame and won it off the stick of Alex Killorn in the final stanza.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

