Montembeault meets Quebec heroes

MONTREAL - Frederic Roy puts out fires for a living.
A pilot for Quebec’s CL-415 aircrafts, also known as “Super Scoopers,” Roy has assisted in wildfire relief for the last three decades. Every year, from September 1 to December 1 (give or take), he and his team are deployed to California where their expertise is needed . This year, however, Roy and co. needed to stay longer as wildfires burned through 57,000 acres of land in several parts of Los Angeles for most of January.
But with the blaze contained as of January 30 and plenty of rain in the forecast, Roy planned a well-deserved night out at Crypto.com Arena for himself and his colleagues on February 5. It also helped that the Canadiens just happened to be in town to face the Los Angeles Kings.
Given the game’s outcome—a 6-3 win for the Kings—the real highlight of the night came after the final buzzer: a surprise postgame meet-and-greet with Habs goaltender Samuel Montembeault.
“I try to organize events that bring the team together, take your mind off work, and bring some smiles. I’d say this was a good one,” Roy told the Canadiens content team. “Just attending the game was special, but getting to meet some players was the cherry on top.”