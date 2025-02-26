Montembeault meets Quebec heroes

The moment wasn’t only special for them—it resonated with Montembeault too, who counts himself lucky to have an occupation that only gets heated in the crease.

“They made countless sacrifices and worked tirelessly to help put out the fires,” said the 28-year-old netminder. “We’re just hockey players—they’re the real heroes. They’re the ones who do the true hard work.”

“I saw videos of the pilots collecting water and dropping it on the fires—it’s really impressive what they can do with those planes.”

Roy’s team, typically composed of four pilots and two technicians, doubled in size this year in response to the Los Angeles wildfires .

“I’m proud to do it and I think everyone feels the same way. Whether it’s in the United States or anywhere else, if we can step in to help and save buildings or other things, like people’s lives… I don’t think anyone would say they come here for the paycheck.”

The Quebecers’ impact and sacrifices were not lost on Montembeault.

“The whole world saw what was happening in Los Angeles. To see that Canada stepped in to help, and everyone come together to put out the fire, was incredible.”

Roy and his Super Scooper squad are now home. And while their time in LA is over—at least for this year—their impact will last far beyond this season.

“Nature is a force. Sometimes we wish we could do more, but we do what we can. At least we know we made a difference.”