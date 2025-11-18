Marc Del Gaizo loaned to Laval Rocket

The defenseman had been recalled on Monday

20251118-Del-Gaizo-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Tuesday that defenseman Marc Del Gaizo has been loaned to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

The 26-year-old had been recalled on Monday, prior to the game against the Blue Jackets, but did not dress for the contest.

This was the defenseman’s third call-up with the Canadiens, after having been recalled from Laval on October 21 and November 5. He has yet to dress for a regular season game in Montreal.

In 11 games with the Rocket this season, Del Gaizo has recorded four assists and a plus-4 differential.

