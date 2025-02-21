Lines at practice – Feb. 21 

MONTREAL - The Canadiens will be back in action on Saturday and Martin St-Louis' troops held a practice at the Bell Centre before departing for Ottawa.

It was a full skate at the team’s home base. Emil Heineman joined his teammates for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury. He wore a regular practice jersey.

The only players absent from practice were Kaiden Guhle and Michael Pezzetta, both sidelined by injury, and Samuel Montembeault, who won gold with Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the lines featured at practice: