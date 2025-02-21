Lines at practice – Feb. 21 

Heineman skated with his teammates in a regular practice jersey

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL - The Canadiens will be back in action on Saturday and Martin St-Louis' troops held a practice at the Bell Centre before departing for Ottawa.

It was a full skate at the team’s home base. Emil Heineman joined his teammates for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury. He wore a regular practice jersey.

The only players absent from practice were Kaiden Guhle and Michael Pezzetta, both sidelined by injury, and Samuel Montembeault, who won gold with Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the lines featured at practice:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

15 Newhook

77 Dach

92 Laine

17 Anderson

28 Dvorak

11 Gallagher

51 Heineman

71 Evans

40 Armia

Defensemen Alexandre Carrier, Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, David Savard, Jayden Struble, and Arber Xhekaj were also on the ice, along with goaltender Jakub Dobes.

During his media availability, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Samuel Montembeault will be in net this weekend. The Canadiens also said that Heineman will meet with the team doctors today and tomorrow.

Game time for Habs-Sens is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Watch the game on Citytv, Sportsnet East or TVA Sports or listen in on TSN 690 or 98.5 fm.

Following a Saturday night in the Nation’s Capital, the Canadiens will hold their annual Skills Competition presented by RONA on Sunday. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. ET. For tickets, click here. For tickets to upcoming home games, click here.

