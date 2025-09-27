Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Sept. 27

BROSSARD – The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex on Saturday ahead of their departure for Toronto.
Here is the projected lineup for tonight’s game at Scotiabank Arena:
Carrier, Hutson, Newhook lead Canadiens into Toronto for preseason matchup on Saturday
Forwards
76 Bolduc
15 Newhook
91 Kapanen
27 Blais
90 Veleno
62 Beck
57 Farrell
60 Belzile
24 Thorpe
36 Dauphin
82 Condotta
86 Kidney
Defensemen
72 Xhekaj
45 Carrier
47 Struble
48 Hutson
37 Del Gaizo
42 Engstrom
Goalies
34 Kahkonen
32 Fowler
Kaapo Kahkonen will get the start in net for Montreal.
Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Sportsnet and RDS. The Habs will return to Montreal following Saturday’s game and are scheduled for a day off on Sunday.