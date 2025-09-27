Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Sept. 27

Carrier, Hutson, Newhook lead Canadiens into Toronto for preseason matchup on Saturday

20250927-camp-veleno-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex on Saturday ahead of their departure for Toronto.

Here is the projected lineup for tonight’s game at Scotiabank Arena:

Forwards

76 Bolduc

15 Newhook

91 Kapanen

27 Blais

90 Veleno

62 Beck

57 Farrell

60 Belzile

24 Thorpe

36 Dauphin

82 Condotta

86 Kidney

Defensemen

72 Xhekaj

45 Carrier

47 Struble

48 Hutson

37 Del Gaizo

42 Engstrom

Goalies

34 Kahkonen

32 Fowler

Kaapo Kahkonen will get the start in net for Montreal.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Sportsnet and RDS. The Habs will return to Montreal following Saturday’s game and are scheduled for a day off on Sunday.

Related Content

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

Pregame @ TOR: Veleno

Pregame @ TOR: Carrier

Pregame @ TOR: Blais

News Feed

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

Updates from training camp – Sept. 26

TOR@MTL: Game recap  | Preseason

Lines at morning skate – Sept. 25

TOR@MTL: What you need to know

Molson Viewing Parties are back for the 2025-26 season

Off the ice with... Luguentz Dort

Owen Protz assigned to the Brantford Bulldogs

PHI@MTL: Game recap | Preseason

Lines at morning skate – Sept. 23

PHI@MTL: What you need to know

Geoff Molson and France Margaret Bélanger join Toronto Tempo ownership group

PIT@MTL: Game recap | Preseason

The Foundation’s 50/50 raffles return for the 2025-26 season

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Sept. 22

PIT@MTL: What you need to know

PIT@MTL: Important STM strike info

Updates from training camp – Sept. 21